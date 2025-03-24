(Photo: Daily News Egypt)

Addis Abeba– Eritrea and Egypt have rejected the involvement of non-coastal states in Red Sea security, stating that the waterway’s governance “should be led by coastal nations,” following a visit by Eritrea’s Foreign Minister Osman Saleh to Cairo on Sunday, according to the Egyptian presidency.

Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, Egypt’s presidential spokesperson, said Osman delivered a message from Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, who reciprocated by affirming “Egypt’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.” He added that the talks focused on “regional stability and security cooperation.”

The meeting, attended by Badr Abdelatty, Egypt foreign minister, and Rashad Hassan, head of the General Intelligence Service, also covered Red Sea security. Both countries stressed that “coastal states” should take the lead in managing the waterway and rejected “the involvement of non-coastal states” in its governance.

The visit follows Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s speech to parliament on Thursday, in which he described Red Sea access as “existential” for Ethiopia but ruled out “invading” Eritrea over the issue. He stressed that any solution should be based on “give and take” and “market principles,” warning that failure to address the matter could create future challenges.

However, Osman had previously said Eritrea was “perplexed” by what he called Ethiopia’s “misguided and outdated ambitions” for maritime access, whether “through diplomacy or military force.” He urged the international community to ensure Ethiopia respects “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors.”

During Sunday’s meeting, Eritrea and Egypt also discussed Sudan and Somalia, expressing concern over the “prolonged conflict in Sudan” and its regional implications. They reaffirmed support for “efforts to restore peace” and stressed the importance of “Somalia’s stability in combating terrorism and maintaining regional security.”

Osman’s visit to Cairo followed his trip to Riyadh, where he met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and key regional issues, with the meeting attended by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji. AS