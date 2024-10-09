Smoke rises after the Israeli bombardment of Beirut, amid continuing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces [Emilie Madi/Reuters]

Addis Abeba– As violence escalates between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the situation for Ethiopian nationals living there has become increasingly precarious. Since the conflict began in early October 2023, nightly bombings and intensified military actions have severely impacted local residents as well as migrant communities, including Ethiopians, particularly over the past two weeks.

“They are bombing every night, especially around midnight,” says Banchi Yimer, founder and director of Egna Legna Besidet, an NGO supporting Ethiopian migrants in Lebanon. She adds that citizens from across the country, including Ethiopians, are scattered, with some “taking refuge in various churches, while others have sought shelter with relatives.”

The situation is especially dire for domestic workers, many of whom, Banchi reports, have been abandoned by their employers. “Some employers fled the country, locking the doors behind them,” Banchi explains. “Others left them to fend for themselves.”

The areas where Ethiopian migrants predominantly live in Lebanon—Sabra, Dahieh, and Hadath—are among those most impacted by the conflict. Enu, deputy director of Egna Legna, explains that these neighborhoods, chosen by migrants for affordable rent, are now under attack due to Hezbollah’s presence.

“Ethiopians prefer these neighborhoods because of the lower cost of living,” she says, adding that many also live there to avoid being targeted by police for lack of proper documentation. Now, however, they face the constant threat of airstrikes.

With little access to transportation and only short notice before evacuations, Ethiopians, along with migrants from Sierra Leone and Bangladesh, find themselves in perilous conditions. “The warning to evacuate typically comes at midnight, with only 20 or 40 minutes’ notice,” Banchi explains. “By the time they reach safety, hours may have passed.”

“Most Ethiopian migrants are seeking refuge in friends’ homes, often crammed with five or six others to avoid military strikes,” Enu notes. Some, she says, are forced to sleep on the streets, though the majority manage to find temporary shelter with others.

The conflict has displaced thousands along the Lebanon-Israel border since October 2023, with over 150,000 people uprooted. Migrants, including Ethiopians, who often lack legal status, are particularly vulnerable in this volatile situation.

Banchi also points out the additional hardships Ethiopian nationals face as public support systems falter. Both she and Enu report that Lebanese nationals are given priority for shelters and aid, while migrants, including Ethiopians, are frequently excluded.

Enu explains, “Most churches, which used to be open to refugees, now assist only Lebanese nationals. This has created significant challenges with both aid distribution and housing.” This exclusionary approach leaves many Ethiopian migrants without access to safe spaces, despite the life-threatening dangers they face. “Refugees have even been expelled from schools,” Banchi adds, citing increasing discrimination.

Amid the crisis, the Ethiopian government has initiated efforts to repatriate its citizens. Banchi reports that the Ethiopian embassy in Lebanon is offering shelter and has set up a hotline for assistance. “The embassy is registering nationals for repatriation,” she explains.

Recently, 51 Ethiopians were successfully repatriated to Addis Abeba, where they were welcomed by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ethiopian government has stated that further efforts are underway to bring home more nationals still stranded in Lebanon.

Ethiopian migrants have also formed a support network to help each other through the crisis. “Since the outbreak of conflict along Lebanon’s border, there has been a strong support network among Ethiopians in Lebanon,” Enu shares. “We have been assisting displaced individuals since last Sunday.”

However, both Enu and Banchi emphasize that with humanitarian aid and resources increasingly prioritized for Lebanese nationals, the outlook for Ethiopian and other foreign migrants remains highly uncertain. AS