Ethio Telecom unveils ambitious expansion plans, aiming for enhanced connectivity, subscriber growth

Firehiwot Tamiru, CEO of Ethio Telecom (Photo: Ethio Telecom/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – Firehiwot Tamiru, CEO of Ethio Telecom, announced an ambitious plan to construct 1,298 new mobile sites aimed at improving telecom coverage and capacity.

This initiative includes expanding 4G service to an additional 500 cities and introducing 5G service in 15 more cities during the current fiscal year.

In a media briefing on 19 September, 2024, Firehiwot outlined Ethio Telecom’s 2024/25 business strategy.

The plan features the establishment of 331 rural connectivity solutions and 165 mobile network sites, totaling 496 sites, to enhance network coverage in 1,000 rural kebeles.

According to the CEO, this effort seeks to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas by significantly expanding network infrastructure in underserved regions.

The state owned telecom company aims to grow its subscriber base by six percent, targeting 83 million customers by the end of this fiscal year.

Additionally, the company plans to increase its revenue from 93 billion birr to 163.7 billion birr, reflecting a remarkable 74.7% increase compared to the previous budget year.

Firehiwot also highlighted plans to bolster its position as a leading provider of digital solutions.

The company aims to increase the number of Telebirr agents by 28%, reaching a total of 275,000.

Furthermore, the number of merchants conducting Telebirr transactions is expected to rise by 102%, reaching 367,000, while the number of Telebirr customers is projected to grow by 15.7%, totaling 55 million by the end of the fiscal year. AS