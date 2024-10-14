Ethiopia announces activation of CFA ahead of Second Nile Basin summit in Uganda

Blue Nile falls, Ethiopia (Photo: Divingmore)

Addis Abeba – Ethiopia has announced that the Nile River Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) officially came into effect on 13 October, 2024, just days ahead of the second Nile summit scheduled to be held in Uganda on October 17.

The CFA, which has been under negotiation for years, establishes the framework for the creation of the Nile River Basin Commission. This commission will oversee the sustainable management and equitable utilization of the Nile River across all riparian states.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed the CFA’s activation, describing it as a “historic milestone” in the region’s collective efforts toward genuine cooperation.

“The CFA’s entry into force strengthens our bond as a Nile family and ensures that the management and utilization of our shared water resources benefit all, for the good of all,” Abiy said.

Ethiopia’s Minister of Water and Energy, Habtamu Itefa, echoed the significance of the agreement, describing the CFA as a “common legal framework” that promotes “equal and fair” access to the Nile’s resources.

He emphasized that the agreement addresses “existing inequities in water distribution” and promotes sustainable use of the shared resource.

Ethiopia has been a key proponent of the CFA, opposing colonial-era treaties from 1929 and 1959 that granted Egypt and Sudan extensive control over the Nile. These agreements, which other upstream countries also reject, have been criticized for favoring the downstream nations.

The CFA’s entry into force follows South Sudan’s ratification of the agreement in July 2024, joining Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Burundi in supporting the framework.

Despite this progress, Egypt and Sudan continue to oppose the CFA. In a statement last week, the two nations argued that the CFA “contravenes established international law” and “does not have legal standing” for them.

They further criticized the framework for being developed without “sufficient consensus” and reaffirmed their commitment to the 1959 Nile Waters Agreement, which governs their current water-sharing arrangement.

Ethiopian Ambassador Taye previously expressed optimism about the upcoming Nile Basin Summit, stating that it is expected to pass “a historic resolution” to enable the full implementation of the CFA and establish mechanisms for equitable water use across the region. AS