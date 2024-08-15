Nebiyu Tedla, spokesperson for the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Photo: MoFA/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – Ethiopia has called on the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) to ensure comprehensive consultations with key stakeholders as plans progress for deploying a new peacekeeping mission in Somalia, set to replace the current African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

During a weekly media briefing, Nebiyu Tedla, spokesperson for the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated, “The AU and the UN should ensure necessary consultations with all stakeholders, including the current troop-contributing countries to ATMIS.”

He emphasized the importance of “careful deployment to avoid unnecessary misunderstanding and unexpected regional tensions while taking into account relevant Security Council resolutions.”

The call comes as preparations are underway for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), scheduled to commence operations on 01 January, 2025.

According to a 01 August, 2024, communiqué from the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC), the specifics of AUSSOM’s size, scope, and duration are still under consideration.

Nebiyu highlighted Ethiopia’s role as a neighboring country, troop contributor, and key player in regional security, stressing the importance of “considering the views and concerns of current troop-contributing countries to ensure an effective transition to the post-ATMIS mission.”

The PSC communiqué also revealed that Egypt will deploy troops to Somalia for the first time as part of AUSSOM, joining regional contributors such as Uganda, which has maintained a presence in the country since 2007.

Meanwhile, the transition from ATMIS is ongoing, with the recent withdrawal from the Abdalla Birolle Forward Operating Base, which was handed over to the Somali National Armed Forces.

This marked the fourth such transfer in the Phase Three drawdown of ATMIS forces, as mandated by the UN Security Council resolution of 2024.

Previously, Somalia stated that “Ethiopian troops will not be part of the AU-led forces” that will operate in Somalia once the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, ends in December this year. AS