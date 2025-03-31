Addis Abeba – Ethiopian Federal Police Commissioner General Demelash Gebremichael held discussions with a team led by Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Mohammed, Chief of Dubai Police Forensic Investigator from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A team from the UAE that included members of forensic investigative members of the Dubai Police team, were at the Ethiopian Federal Police Headquarters in Addis Abeba where the twi sided exchanged discussions on criminal investigations.

During the discussions with the investigative team, Commissioner General Demelash highlighted the ongoing investigations by the Ethiopian police against “suspects who committed crimes in Dubai and later sought refuge in Ethiopia”, the Federal Police said. The Commissioner also stated the continuation of efforts to “extradite wanted criminals from both countries to ensure they face justice.”

Furthermore, the discussions also covered the establishment of “a joint criminal investigation team” and experience-sharing initiatives between the two countries.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdulla Mohammed in his part pledged Dubai Police’s “readiness to receive Ethiopian Federal Police criminal investigation officials in Dubai for further joint investigative works.”

In May 2023, Ethiopian lawmakers approved a draft bill into a law on extradition and cooperation agreement in criminal matters with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The draft bill was sent to the lawmakers by the Council of Ministers in January the same year. The Council said at the time that the draft agreement on the extradition of individuals wanted for crimes “creates a legal framework for the bilateral cooperation in extradition of persons wanted for crimes, and have significant importance to ensure the rule of law.”

Despite its objectives, the extradition agreement has faced criticism, with concerns raised about potential human rights implications. Critics, including MP Desalegn Chane of the National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) party argued that the bill will “restrict the rights of citizens and leads to the extradition of different individuals who have differences of opinion” with the government.

In January this year, experts from the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Dubai Police provided training to members of the Ethiopian Federal Police officers in specialized areas, including VIP and situation contingency security protection, counter-terrorism, and cybercrime investigations. AS