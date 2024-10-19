Ethiopia, other TCCs ‘willing and ready’ to continue in new peacekeeping mission in Somalia

Ethiopian soldiers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia. (Photo: Awil Abukar)

Addis Abeba – Defense Ministers from Ethiopia and other Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have expressed their “willingness and readiness” to continue their peacekeeping efforts in Somalia under a new mission, according to a communiqué issued following their meeting in Addis Abeba.

The ministerial meeting, held on 16 October 2024 on the sidelines of the African Defense Leaders Conference, was convened at the invitation of Ethiopia’s Defense Minister, Aisha Mohammed, and brought together defense chiefs from Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda.

The joint communiqué, seen by Addis Standard, acknowledges that “the sacrifices made by the TCCs over the last seventeen years in the fight against terrorism in Somalia and in stabilizing the country” have been instrumental in “developing and enhancing governmental institutions of the Federal Government of Somalia.”

The ministers also raised concerns about financial sustainability, stating in the communiqué that there is “a need to ensure predictable, adequate, and flexible funding for ATMIS and AUSSOM.” They further underlined “the importance of addressing the existing budget shortfall.”

Regarding the establishment of AUSSOM, the defense ministers emphasized that “the lessons learned from ATMIS are thoroughly considered in the remaining process” and highlighted “the need to consult TCCs during the mission design for AUSSOM.”

The ministrial meeting takes place against a backdrop of escalating tensions in the Horn of Africa and mounting challenges surrounding the transition from ATMIS.

Earlier this year, Somalia announced that Ethiopia “will not be part of the AU-led forces” set to replace ATMIS following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland in January 2024.

The situation escalated when Egypt sent military personnel and arms shipments to Mogadishu, prompting Ethiopia to express concern over the transition from ATMIS, describing it as “fraught with dangers” for the region.

More recently, Somalia, Egypt, and Eritrea held a tripartite summit in Asmara, where they agreed on measures to enhance Somalia’s “capacity to protect its land and sea borders.” AS