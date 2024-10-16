Ethiopia ranks lowest for internet freedom among 17 African nations, as gov’t continues to impose internet shutdowns

A recent Freedom House report ranks Ethiopia lowest for internet freedom among 17 African nations due to severe government restrictions. (Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – Ethiopia has received the lowest internet freedom score among 17 African nations assessed in Freedom House’s “Freedom on the Net 2024” report, scoring 27 out of 100 and earning a “Not Free” rating.

The report highlights significant challenges faced by internet users in Ethiopia, including government-imposed disruptions in connectivity and restrictions on online journalists. These measures, according to authorities, are often justified by the country’s ongoing armed conflict and unstable security situation.

“Governments in conflict-affected nations, such as Ethiopia and Sudan, frequently interrupt internet access citing national security concerns,” the report states. This has led to what Freedom House describes as “severe restrictions” on digital rights, contributing to Ethiopia’s low score.

Sudan and Egypt, both scoring 28 points, ranked just above Ethiopia, reflecting similar challenges. In contrast, Kenya scored 62, ranking third, while Uganda scored 53.

The study also found a mix of trends across Africa. South Africa scored the highest, with 74 points and a “Free” rating. Zambia saw the most improvement, gaining 3 points to reach 62, while Zimbabwe experienced the largest decline, dropping 3 points to a score of 48.

The report noted that 16 out of the 17 countries analyzed had cases of internet users being arrested or detained for their online speech, and nine countries reported physical attacks on individuals due to their online activities.

Previous research from the Center for Rights and Democracy (CARD) revealed that Ethiopia experienced significant economic losses from internet shutdowns. In 2023 alone, the country lost approximately $1.59 billion due to over 14,900 hours of internet outages, impacting 29 million users.

A separate report by Top10VPN also ranked Ethiopia second globally for economic losses due to internet restrictions in 2023, estimating the total at around $1.9 billion. These shutdowns, frequently linked to conflict and instability, have become increasingly common, particularly in regions like Tigray and Amhara. AS