The Russian delegation was led by Navy Deputy Commander Admiral Vladimir Vorobyev. Photo: ENDF

Addis Abeba – The Ethiopian and Russian navies discussed potential cooperation, focusing on training and capacity building.

This was discussed during a Russian delegation visit to Ethiopian naval facilities in Bishoftu, 45 km south of the capital Addis Abeba. The delegation was led by Russian Navy Deputy Commander Admiral Vladimir Vorobyev, according the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF).

Following the visit, both sides committed to strengthening Ethiopia’s naval development and readiness. An agreement was signed to enhance collaboration and joint naval efforts.

ENDF quoted Ethiopian Navy Deputy Commander for Operations, Commodore Jemal Tufisa, as saying that the cooperation focused on training and capacity building. He further emphasized the Russian navy “commitment to strengthening Ethiopia’s naval development and safeguarding the country’s interests in international waters.”

The agreement for cooperation was signed by Commodore Jemal Admiral Vladimir Vorobyov.

A Russian navy delegation first visited the Ethiopian Navy General Directorate and held discussions with Ethiopian officials in February 2022.

The delegation, led by Major General Ostrikov said at the time that the visitors “witnessed Ethiopia’s efforts to modernize the Ethiopian Navy and build a strong institution for which Ethiopians can be collectively proud of.”

“In its whole-rounded efforts to build a strong navy and defense capabilities in the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia can play its own roles in various fields of training”, the delegation said. An agreement was also reached with the Russian Federation Navy to work together in various fields of training.

A month later, Rear Admiral Kindu Gezu, then Commander-in-Chief of the Ethiopian Navy under formation, said that Ethiopia was building a navy capable of countering internal and external attacks. The Commander-in-Chief said this during a tour he conducted to the Navy Basic Training School in Bishoftu, Oromia state, on 24 March 2022 where he discussed with the students. He told the trainees that in order for Ethiopia to benefit from its navy, they must effectively complete their training being offered both at home and different countries abroad

Ethiopia remained a landlocked country in the Horn of Africa that shares borders with Eritrea, Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan, and Sudan. However, in June 2023, it has graduated Navy members trained in various professional fields, including in Navigation, Engineering, Electricity, Communication and Armament Department for two years.

Although Ethiopia signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Somaliland to “secure access to the sea and diversify its access to seaports,”, which was also touted to “pave the way for accessing a leased Military base on Red sea,” no progress has been reported as of yet. AS