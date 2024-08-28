On 27 August, Egypt sent two C-130 military aircraft to Mogadishu, Somalia

Addis Abeba – The Ethiopian government said it is concerned that the transition from the African Union transition mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to a new peace support mission is “fraught with dangers” to the region.

Ethiopia also warned that it “cannot stand idle while other actors are taking measures to destabilize the region.” Ethiopia is vigilantly monitoring developments in the region that could threaten its national security, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

#Egypt deploys military to #Somalia in strategic move amid Horn of #Africa

tensions



Egyptian military officers and equipment have arrived in #Mogadishu, initiating a deployment that could involve up to 10,000 Egyptian soldiers in Somalia, according to reports and local footage.… pic.twitter.com/V7P4iBoOdK — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) August 28, 2024

The statement came a day after Egypt sent military officers and heavy equipment to Mogadishu, Somalia as part of a bigger deployment that media reports said could involve up to 10,000 Egyptian soldiers in Somalia.

Egypt’s move is despite a communiqué from the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC), on 01 August this year on the specifics of AUSSOM’s size, scope, and duration, which are still under consideration.

In May this year, Somalia has said that “Ethiopian troops will not be part of the AU-led forces” that will operate in Somalia once the ATMIS mandate ends in December this year.

Ethiopia has already called on the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) to ensure comprehensive consultations with key stakeholders as plans progress for deploying a new peacekeeping mission in Somalia, set to replace the current African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

“While the African Union and the United Nations are preparing for this transition the region is entering into uncharted waters. Repeated calls by Ethiopia and other troop contributing countries (TCCs) have not been taken seriously, the Ministry reiterated, further imploring that Ethiopia is “being expected to ignore hostile statements and the continued attempt to undermine the sacrifices of Ethiopian defense forces.”

The ministry has also reiterated today that Ethiopia has “worked tirelessly for the peace and security of Somalia and the region , for shared growth, and has nurtured the close bond between the peoples of the region.”

The Ministry said tangible progress has been made in the talks between Somalia and Ethiopia facilitated by Turkey. Instead of pursuing these efforts for peace, the government of Somalia is colluding with external factors aiming to destabilize the region.

All those responsible for preparing and authorizing a new peace support mission must take into account the legitimate concerns of countries of the region and the TCCs, Ethiopia cautioned, adding that “forces trying to inflame tension for their short-term and futile objectives must shoulder the grave ramifications. Ethiopia cannot tolerate these actions that endanger the gains made against regional and international terrorist groups.”

The Ministry further reiterated that “Ethiopia remains committed to the peaceful resolution of differences and to working with the people of Somalia and the international community to advert dangers to the peace and stability of the region.” AS