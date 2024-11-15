Ethiopia vows continued fight against al-Shabaab ‘in any way possible’ despite Somalia’s push to exclude it from upcoming AU mission

Ambassador Nebiat Getachew, spokesperson for the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Photo: MoFA)

Addis Abeba– Ethiopia announced that its efforts to “weaken al-Shabaab will continue in any way possible” to ensure the group does not pose a threat to national security and that “the victories achieved thus far are not reversed.”

In a weekly briefing on 14 November, 2024, Ambassador Nebiat Getachew, spokesperson for the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted Ethiopia’s pivotal role in reducing al-Shabaab’s threat to the region.

“Al-Shabaab remains a concern for our national security, and efforts to counter it will continue in all circumstances to prevent it from becoming a threat or allowing any footholds to resurface,” the spokesperson emphasized.

Nebiat also noted that as Ethiopia and Somalia are “inseparable” neighbors, Ethiopia will continue implementing its strategic vision in a way that “strengthens regional integration in the long run.”

The statement from Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs followed an announcement by Somalia’s Defense Minister, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, on Saturday, declaring that Ethiopia will not participate in the upcoming African Union Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), scheduled to commence in January 2025.

In remarks broadcast on state television, Minister Nur contended that Ethiopia’s recent agreement with Somaliland compromises Somalia’s “sovereignty and national unity.”

The African Union initiated its peacekeeping mission in Somalia in 2007, deploying forces to support Somalia’s struggle against al-Shabaab. Originally known as AMISOM and later rebranded as ATMIS, the mission is set to conclude in December. AUSSOM is intended to extend the AU’s support through 2028, starting with approximately 12,000 troops.

Diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Somalia have become strained following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 01 January, 2024, between Ethiopia and Somaliland. The MoU aims to facilitate Ethiopian access to the sea in exchange for potential recognition of Somaliland’s independence. AS