EthiopiaDrought: Ethiopian Evangelical Church launches lifesaving assistance for drought affected, vulnerable communities in Borana zone

Addis Abeba – The Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus Development and Social Services Commission (EECMY-DASSC) launched a project worth 23, 500, 000 ETB to address drought-hit areas in Borena Zone, in Oromia regional state. The project is expected to benefit some 15, 232 households.

Borana zone is one of the worst affected zones in Oromia due to the current drought. Already in October last year, more than 4,000 cattle have died and more than 9,000 were are at risk of dying.because of shortage of rain resulting from two consecutive rainy seasons.

Amanuel Dibaba, the Horn of Africa Director at Pact and the board of the EECMY-DASSC, stated that the project would last for nine months primarily providing lifesaving assistance for drought affected and vulnerable communities in Teltele Woreda of Borena zone . According to the statement, the project would focus in areas of humanitarian response, livelihood intervention and WASH and psychological support.

Amauel told Addis Standard that Protestant Agency for Diakonie and Development / Bread for the World, a German based organization, donated the budget and the project was launched on 16 February in the presence of government officials from the zone, EECMY-DASSC Southern Ethiopia ACO coordinator and EECMY-South Ethiopia Synod branch office director.

Accordingly 23, 500, 000 ETB was allocated for the project in areas of intervention including humanitarian response, livelihood intervention, asset building and WASH as well as psychosocial support, targeting women, children and the woreda communities. AS