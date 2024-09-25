DailyScoop

Ethiopian Consulate in Lebanon advises nationals to register amid heightened security concerns

September 25, 2024
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike near the southern village of Habbouch, Lebanon (Photo: Rabih Daher/AFP/Getty Images)

Addis Abeba – The Ethiopian General Consulate in Beirut, Lebanon, has issued an advisory for Ethiopian nationals residing in southern and eastern Lebanon to register their details, citing escalating regional tensions.

In a statement released on 25 September, 2024, the consulate referred to “worsening security situations” in these regions as the reason for this action.

“It has become necessary to identify our citizens residing in these areas,” the consulate’s statement read.

The advisory is directed at Ethiopians living in southern Lebanon, including areas such as Tyre, Sur, Byblos, Marjayoun, Nabatieh, and Sidon, as well as those in eastern Lebanon’s Al-Bekaa Valley and surrounding areas.

This call follows ongoing Israeli airstrikes, which have resulted in the deaths of at least 569 people, including 50 children. Media reports indicate that thousands of people are fleeing southern Lebanon, uncertain about where they will find safety.

The Ethiopian consulate has requested citizens to provide their full names as written on their passports, passport numbers, and contact information. AS

