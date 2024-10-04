Djiboutian coast guard workers recover the bodies of migrants from the shoreline of the Red Sea in Djibouti. (Photo:The Associated Press)

Addis Abeba– The Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti has confirmed that all 48 migrants who lost their lives in an incident off the coast of Djibouti were Ethiopian nationals. The incident, which occurred on 01 October 2024, involved two overcrowded boats carrying 320 migrants from Yemen to Djibouti.

In a statement, the embassy said that a verification process conducted at the site revealed that “all the migrants involved in this unfortunate event are Ethiopians.” It also noted that 197 survivors had been rescued and transferred to the international refugee camp in Obock.

The embassy expressed its “deep sorrow” over the loss of life and further reported that search efforts are still underway for the remaining 75 missing passengers.

It urged stronger measures to combat human trafficking, emphasizing that “increased cooperation among institutions is essential to curb illegal human trafficking,” and that the Ethiopian government would take “strong action” against those involved in such activities.

Earlier reports from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), citing survivor testimonies, indicated that smugglers forced migrants into the sea from overcrowded boats—one carrying 100 individuals and the other 210.

This incident is the latest in a series of tragedies involving Ethiopian migrants. In August, a boat capsized off Yemen’s Ta’iz governorate, resulting in 13 deaths and 14 missing persons. Similar accidents occurred in July and June, leading to the deaths of dozens of Ethiopian migrants attempting perilous journeys across the sea. AS