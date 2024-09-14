Ethiopian FM raises concerns over ‘post-ATMIS arrangement’, calls for AGOA restoration in talks with US envoy

Ambassador Mike Hammer, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa (left), with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie (photo:MoFA)

Addis Abeba – Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie, Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister, expressed “concerns over the post-ATMIS arrangement” during a meeting on 13 September 2024 with U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Mike Hammer, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry reported that the meeting addressed broader peace and security issues in the Horn of Africa, with Foreign Minister Taye reiterating Ethiopia’s commitment to “de-escalating tensions in the region.”

Additionally, FM Taye called for the restoration of Ethiopia’s status under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), urging the U.S. to reconsider Ethiopia’s eligibility for the trade benefits program, according to the ministry.

The meeting followed a press briefing earlier that day by Ambassador Hammer, where he clarified that while the U.S. government would like to see Ethiopia return to AGOA, human rights concerns remain a key obstacle.

“There is a requirement that there not be any violations of human rights by government forces,” Hammer explained. “As long as abuses and atrocities continue, reintegration into AGOA will not be possible.”

The two officials also discussed the current situation in the Tigray region. Ambassador Taye confirmed the country’s dedication to the “full implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement,” the ministry stated.

Hammer, who had recently returned from a visit to Tigray, told reporters earlier that day that Tigray authorities remain committed to the Pretoria Agreement and urged them to resolve internal divisions within the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) through dialogue.

He acknowledged progress since the Pretoria Peace Agreement but stressed that more work remains: “We are not satisfied with the amount of progress, but some progress has been made.” Hammer highlighted the importance of disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) of former combatants and reiterated U.S. support for the return of displaced persons.

Hammer also addressed concerns over the continued presence of Eritrean forces in Tigray, stating, “There are still concerns about the lingering presence of Eritrean forces.” He reaffirmed the U.S. position that all non-ENDF forces must fully withdraw, as outlined in the Pretoria Agreement.

In addition to Tigray, Hammer expressed concern over violence in the Amhara and Oromia regions, emphasizing that “these conflicts do not have military solutions” and must be resolved through dialogue. AS