Somali region elders in Ethiopia urge peace, call Somalis to ‘refrain’ involving in war as conflict rhetoric in the Horn escalates

(Photo: EPA)

Addis Abeba – Elders from the Somali regional state in Ethiopia have called on Somalis to “refrain from involving themselves in a war that does not concern them” during a recent discussion on Horn of Africa affairs.

The meeting, led by elder Gerad Kulmiye Gerad Mohammed, addressed current regional issues and emphasized the importance of maintaining stability.

The elders discussed Ethiopia’s efforts to secure sea access, describing it as an initiative for collective growth. Gerad emphasized that “anything harmful to Ethiopia also harms the people of the Somali region,” highlighting the interconnected nature of regional interests.

“The primary agenda is safeguarding the national interests of the country,” Gerad stated. He cautioned that neighboring countries should avoid actions that might “drag the Horn of Africa into a crisis.”

The discussion touched on the historical ties between Ethiopia and Somalia.

“Despite the border dividing the people of the Somali region and Somalia, we remain brothers and should preserve our shared history of unity,” Gerad remarked.

He noted that Ethiopia has hosted over 500,000 Somali refugees, with many Somalis studying at universities in Addis Abeba and Jigjiga.

The elders expressed concern about “external forces” potentially destabilizing the region.

Gerad urged the people of Somalia to “oppose those forces,” noting that they show little interest in confronting groups like al-Shabaab.

Another elder, Ughaz Ali, advocated for regional dialogue, stating, “Somalia should engage in dialogue with its neighbors rather than distant countries in order to solve problems peacefully.”

He warned against the influence of foreign entities that might not have the region’s best interests in mind.

The meeting comes amid rising tensions in the Horn of Africa following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on January 1, 2024, between Ethiopia and Somaliland, which granted Ethiopia sea access in exchange for recognizing Somaliland.

Reports of Egypt sending military officers and heavy equipment to Somalia have further complicated the situation, with Somali MPs from the South West State opposing the deal between Somalia and Egypt, warning it could lead to a “dangerous situation” in the region.

The MPs issued a statement calling for careful consideration of international agreements. They warned that certain agreements could “bring the ‘Nile issue’ to Somalia” and potentially “lead to a war in the Horn of Africa.”

More recently, the President of Somalia’s Southwest State, Lafta-Gareen, expressed opposition to the deployment of “foreign military forces,” emphasizing the need for Somalia to manage its own affairs. According to media reports, Lafta-Gareen “made it clear that his region would not accept the presence of Egyptian troops.” AS