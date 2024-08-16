Ethiopian sports associations call for suspension of Olympic Committee amid controversy

(Photo: Social media/Photo Aman)

Addis Abeba – Several registered national sports associations in Ethiopia have lodged complaint calling for the suspension of the current Ethiopian Olympic Committee following controversies related to the recent 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a nine-page complaint submitted to the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the associations accuse the executive board of the Olympic Committee and its president, Dr. Ashebir Woldegiorgis, of actions that breach public interests, violate laws and procedures, and contravene the International Olympic Committee’s charter.

The complaint alleges that the Olympic Committee illegally conducted a General Assembly meeting in May and an executive board election in June without participation from the sports associations or government oversight. It claims that Dr. Ashebir was improperly elected to a third term as president, while the Ethiopian Athletics Federation president was directly appointed vice president without a vote.

Financial misconduct is another significant issue raised, with the associations calling for transparency regarding hundreds of millions of birr in government and organizational funding intended for events like the Tokyo Olympics and African Games, which they allege have not been properly audited.

State media reports indicate that the groups also condemn the reported forced early departure of Ethiopian athletes and delegation members from the recent Paris Olympics before the Games concluded, stating that it damaged the country’s reputation.

As legally registered members of both the Olympic Committee’s General Assembly and international sports federations, the associations are seeking administrative and legal actions from the Ministry of Culture and Sports to address the alleged violations detailed in their complaint. AS