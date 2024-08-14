Ethiopian weather Institute forecasts heavy rainfall, warns of potential hazards

(Photo: Ethiopian Press Agency)

Addis Abeba – The Ethiopian Meteorology Institute has issued a weather advisory for the next 20 days, warning of potential hazards including landslides, river flooding, and flash floods due to expected rainfall.

In a statement released on 13 August 2024, the Institute noted that moderate to high moisture levels are anticipated in several river basins, including Abay, Tekeze, Baro-Akobo, Omo, Gibe, and Awash.

The forecast predicts that all regions benefiting from summer rainfall will experience varying levels of precipitation, from light to heavy. Some areas may face intense rainfall accompanied by hail and thunder, driven by strong cloud formation enhanced by solar energy.

The Institute stressed the importance of taking precautions in hilly areas to prevent landslides and soil erosion. Farmers are advised to prepare for potential crop diseases in regions prone to excessive moisture.

Authorities have also urged close monitoring of hydroelectric and irrigation dams, including Fincha, Tana Beles, Kessem, and Ribb, due to concerns over rising water levels.

While the rainfall poses certain risks, the Institute pointed out that it will benefit autumn crops, permanent plants, and improve pasture conditions in pastoral areas.

The agency highlighted that rainfall patterns typically intensify in mid-August, with periods of sunshine contributing to strong cloud formation and localized heavy downpours.

The advisory follows a series of devastating landslides that struck various regions of the country. On 22 July, a major landslide in Kencho Shacha Gozdi village, Gofa Zone, resulted in over 257 deaths.

On 25 July, another landslide in Decha District, Kafa Zone, triggered by heavy rainfall, claimed three lives and displaced 24 residents. Additionally, a landslide and flash flood in the Central Sidama Zone on 28 July led to 11 deaths and six injuries.

More recently, two consecutive landslides in the Wolayita Zone, South Ethiopia Region, resulted in 13 fatalities. AS