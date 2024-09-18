Ethiopia’s right to the Nile: A defense of sovereignty and the fair and equitable use among all Nile Basin Countries!

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam’s (GERD) power output expanded by 800 MW, following the activation of two additional turbines on 24 August 2024 (Photo: Abiy Ahmed Ali/Facebook

Addis Abeba – The Nile River, the longest river in the world, flows through multiple African countries, serving as a vital source of water, power, and sustenance for millions of people. For centuries, its waters have been shared among the nations it traverses, creating both a life-giving resource and a potential flash-point for tension due in large part to Egypt’s permanent desire to monopolize the Nile water and its resources.

Since day one of its launching by Ethiopia’s late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi 13 years ago, the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has brought this desire to the fore. Egypt has never come to terms with the fact that Ethiopia’s pursuit of the GERD, anchored in its transparent commitment to a fair and equitable share of the Nile water, is not only a matter of the need for development and national pride but also a legitimate exercise of its sovereign rights.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s intransigent stance reflects a reluctance to acknowledge the equitable rights of not just Ethiopia, the source of 85% of the Nile waters, but all Nile Basin countries. It is high time this changes.

One of the indisputable mechanisms that came about after years of painstaking negotiations both by politicians and water experts is the Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA). The CFA stands as an essential pathway toward making the wrongs right and correcting historical injustices among all Nile Basin countries. And yet, a decade after its conception, Egypt became one of the key nations that refused to sign or deposit it. It is imperative that all Nile Basin countries come together to endorse the CFA, not only for the sake of equitable water management but also for the future of regional stability and sustainable development.

Egypt has never come to terms with the fact that Ethiopia’s pursuit of the GERD, anchored in its transparent commitment to a fair and equitable share of the Nile water, is not only a matter of the need for development and national pride but also a legitimate exercise of its sovereign rights.

Historically, the management of the Nile has been dominated by colonial-era agreements, primarily benefiting downstream nations—especially Egypt and Sudan — while disregarding the legitimate needs of upstream countries especially Ethiopia, which contributes over 85% of the river’s flow through the Blue Nile that originates in the Ethiopian highlands, and the other nations sharing the Nile Basin such as Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, South Sudan, Burundi and Eritrea. These colonial-era agreements allocated the lion’s share of the river’s waters to Egypt and Sudan, leaving upstream countries with little to no formal claim over the river they contribute so heavily to.

The CFA, crafted by the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) in 2010, sought to rectify this imbalance by establishing a framework for equitable water allocation based on reasonable use, sustainability, and cooperation principles. Most importantly, the CFA offers a mechanism for dialogue, cooperation, and dispute resolution that could help defuse tensions surrounding the world’s longest river before they escalate into conflict.

According to NBI, “the ratification/accession of the CFA was completed on 14th August 2024 following deposition of instruments of ratification/accession to African Union by six Riparian States. The agreement will come into force on 13th October 2024, leading to the establishment of the Nile River Basin Commission.”

At the time of this writing, six countries: Ethiopia, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda have all ratified and deposited the CFA. The notable absentees include Egypt and Sudan.

GERD is a fait accompli. Egypt needs to come to terms with the fact that the GERD is a matter of Ethiopia’s sovereignty.

The refusal to sign and deposit the CFA, particularly by Egypt and Sudan, is not only a diplomatic and environmental setback but also a venue for Egypt to continue exploiting its unjust historic hegemony of the use of the Nile waters. Still, instead of focusing on strengthening its relationships with the rest of the Nile Basin countries and working within the framework of the CFA to achieve a fair and cooperative solution, Egypt has once again referred to the UN Security Council (UNSC) its unfounded allegations and threats against Ethiopia’s legitimate right to use the Nile waters for the GERD.

Egypt’s latest move is wrong for multiple reasons, but two stand out. The first is that GERD is a fait accompli. Egypt needs to come to terms with the fact that the GERD is a matter of Ethiopia’s sovereignty.

The second is taking the Nile issue to the UNSC would internationalize what is fundamentally a regional issue. Countries like Ethiopia, which contribute the majority of the river’s waters, view the matter as a regional affair that requires African solutions.

The future of the Nile Basin, with its rapidly growing population and changing climate, depends on cooperation – not threats and diplomatic bullying.

By seeking UNSC intervention, Egypt risks alienating the rest of the Basin countries and the hard-won major milestone of establishing the Nile River Basin Commission. The longer it takes for all Nile Basin countries to come together under a unified framework, the more difficult it will be to address mounting challenges related to water scarcity and regional tensions.

The misconception that Egypt is Ethiopia’s problem is wrong and it needs to end. It is incumbent upon regional leaders and the international community to intensify diplomatic efforts, and the remaining countries to sign and deposit the CFA.

The future of the Nile Basin, with its rapidly growing population and changing climate, depends on cooperation – not threats and diplomatic bullying. Signing the CFA is not just a political necessity; it is a moral imperative to protect the Nile River and ensure its fair and equitable use among all Nile Basin Countries. AS