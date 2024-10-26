Leaders of BRICS member states gathered for the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, October 23, 2024 (Photo: Xinhua)

By Miessa Elema Robe, PhD

Background

In 1923, Ethiopia, then the only independent African nation, became a founding member of the League of Nations. Later, on October 24, 1945, in the wake of the Second World War and the establishment of the United Nations following ratification by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (China, France, Soviet Union, UK, and the US), Ethiopia stood resilient as one of the UN’s founding members, despite formidable opposition from some major powers.

On May 25, 1963, under Emperor Haile Selassie’s leadership, Ethiopia became a founding member of the Organization of African Unity (OAU)—now the African Union (AU)—which established its headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. These are only a few of the major global and continental organisations in which Ethiopia has actively participated from their inception. Additionally, Ethiopia has an enduring role in multilateralism, contributing significantly to regional coalitions and earning a strong reputation for peacekeeping.

On August 24, 2023, Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country after Nigeria, joined BRICS, an expanding global coalition, alongside Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Argentina, and Egypt. This week, on October 22, 2024, Ethiopia’s presence in BRICS gained further momentum as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) participated in the BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia.

Renaissance of Ethiopia’s role in Multilateralism?

Ethiopia’s entry into BRICS represents a hopeful new era for the nation on the international stage, promising benefits politically and economically. Despite its history as a founding participant in several global organisations, Ethiopia, like many African nations, has yet to reap the full advantages it deserves. Contributing factors to this marginalisation include unjust representation, limited financial inclusion, and power struggles among dominant countries.

A Path to Inclusive Multilateral Cooperation

Unlike other international organisations, BRICS operates as a multilateral platform with flexible and open-minded opportunities for all members. Its convention allows each member state an equal voice in decision-making, addressing shortcomings of prior organisations. With half of the world’s population and a collection of emerging economies, BRICS offers diverse economic and cultural cooperation opportunities.

As global power structures shift, BRICS stands out as a formidable coalition with a growing population, dynamic economies, and increasing security capabilities. Ethiopia, given its population size, economic potential, and geopolitical significance, stands to benefit immensely from BRICS membership.

Financial Inclusion, Trade, and Investment Opportunities

In a unipolar world, powerful nations dictate terms without alternative organisations to balance influence. Ethiopia’s struggle for financial access during the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is a case in point. BRICS, however, offers a promising avenue for loans and assistance essential to Ethiopia’s aspirations for prosperity.

The New Development Bank (NDB), aligned with BRICS, aims for a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable world, presenting member nations with equitable and accessible economic opportunities. With its democratic decision-making structure, BRICS is notably more egalitarian than many established organisations. Ethiopia can now import advanced technologies while exporting agricultural products, minerals, and more. With an open economy primed for foreign direct investment (FDI), Ethiopia is well-positioned to benefit from BRICS membership. Its rich farmlands, extensive mineral resources, renewable energy potential, and a burgeoning tech sector all contribute to an optimistic outlook.

Ethiopia already maintains strong relationships with several BRICS countries, having developed significant import-export ties with China, Russia, and India, and more recently with Egypt and South Africa. Similarly, Ethiopia and the UAE enjoy thriving trade exchanges. Additionally, South Africa hosts a sizable Ethiopian diaspora, adding further dimension to these bilateral connections.

Conclusion

The rise of BRICS has introduced dynamic shifts in political, economic, technological, and security dimensions globally. The divide between the Global North and South is not only economic but also a result of historical legacies of colonialism, power dynamics, and geopolitical interests. Critics argue this division perpetuates inequality and stifles Global South nations from fully benefiting in the global economy. Efforts to bridge this gap focus on areas like development aid, fair trade policies, technology transfer, and sustainable development to create a more balanced global landscape.

For Ethiopia, BRICS offers a unique opportunity. With a large, productive population, a strong legacy of international participation, strategic geographic advantages, and emerging economic diversity, Ethiopia is poised to be a primary beneficiary within the BRICS bloc.

Miessa Elema Robe holds a PhD in Political Science and International Relations. He can be reached at miessaelemarobe@gmail.com