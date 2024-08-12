Participants of contended TPLF congress started arriving in Mekelle amid regional authorities announcing ban on demonstrations (Photo: Tigray TV)

Addis Abeba – The Federal Government Communication Services has reiterated its stance on the legal status of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), insisting that the issue has been given an appropriate response by the electoral board.

In a statement released today, the service urged the group to respect the decision of the Election Board in accordance with the spirit of the Pretoria Agreement which provides “for TPLF to abide by the constitution and constitutional entities including the election board”.

The federal government has discharged its obligations stated in the agreement, the TPLF’s removal from the terrorist list and facilitated an amendment of a law to address the party’s legal status issue which has now been effectively resolved, the statement emphasized.

“By closing the chapter of the issue of registration and legality, all stakeholders should now focus on sustaining peace, reconstruction and development agenda,” it added.

On Friday, the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) rejected TPLF’s request to reinstate its pre-war legal status, instead granting it a certificate of legal personality as a new political party under special conditions. The board stated that there is no legal basis to reinstate TPLF’s pre-war legal status.

TPLF, in a subsequent statement, rejected the decision made by NEBE, saying that it contradicts the party’s request for reinstatement of its previous legal status.

Debretsion Gebremichael, chairman of TPLF, vehemently opposed NEBE’s ruling, arguing that it violates the Pretoria Peace Agreement and undermines the party’s 50-year legacy. He contends, in a presser on Monday, that the TPLF’s legal status is a matter to be resolved within the framework of the peace agreement.

Meanwhile, Getachew Reda, deputy chairman of the TPLF and the president of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration, filed a complaint with NEBE, indicating that the party’s registration by the electoral body was based on inauthentic application, according to a regional state media.

Getachew stated, in a letter shared by Tigray Television, that the party’s central committee doesn’t know about the application which he claims to have been prepared by individuals acting against the organization’s traditions.

Earlier on Friday, Getachew described the request submitted by TPLF to the electoral board seeking reinstatement of its legal status and the ongoing activities by the party to organize a congress as “illegal movements by a group that does not represent the TPLF”. He also said he will not participate in the party’s upcoming congress, stating that “there is no consensus on the process, democratic nature and legitimacy of the congress.”

14 other members of the TPLF’s central committee have reportedly boycotted the upcoming party congress in what appears to be deepening division within the party.

Subsequently, lieutenant general Tadese Werede, vice president of the Tigray Interim Administration and head of the Peace and Security secretariat announced on Sunday, a temporary ban on demonstrations supporting or opposing any political group within the region.

While acknowledging the internal conflict within the TPLF, Tadesse pledged neutrality of security forces during a press briefing on Sunday. “Our primary objective remains maintaining peace and security for the entire population, and we will not tolerate any actions that could compromise security,” Tadesse emphasized.

As the participants of the contended party congress started arriving in the capital Mekelle, Tadesse asserted that any political group, including the TPLF, can hold peaceful gatherings in a designated venue, provided there is no intent to disrupt peace and security.

However, the security forces will not permit political differences to escalate into security threats and called upon the entire population to cooperate with the security forces.

On Thursday, last week, following a discussion on current political and security situations of the region, senior leaders holding varying positions in the regional security structure warned against deepening political rifts that threatens the peace and security of the region and erodes unity of the Tigray people. AS