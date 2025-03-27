The celebration of Fichche-Chambalala, Sidaama nation’s new year in regional capital Hawassa last year (Photo: EBC)

By Girum Tesfaye

Addis Abeba – Beneath the vast skies of Sidama Regional State, a timeless tradition unfolds each year, bridging the celestial and the terrestrial. On 28 March, the Sidama people will welcome Fichee-Cambalaalla, their New Year festival—a vibrant tapestry of renewal, communal harmony, and reverence for nature. Recognized by UNESCO in 2015 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, this year’s celebration holds particular resonance as communities across Sidama, centered in the city of Hawassa, gather to honor ancestral wisdom while navigating the interplay of tradition and modernity.

At the heart of Fichee-Cambalaalla lies the meticulous work of the Ayyaanto, Sidama astrologers whose celestial expertise determines the festival’s timing. By interpreting lunar cycles and the alignment of the Buusa constellation, these custodians of tradition discern the precise moment when the moon’s position—whether leading (Manino) or trailing (Qarino)—signals the New Year’s arrival. Their calculations, rooted in generations of astronomical observation, ensure the festival aligns with both cosmic rhythms and the community’s readiness for renewal. Beyond their role as timekeepers, the Ayyaanto serve as spiritual mediators, harmonizing earthly festivities with divine order. This year, their declaration of 28 March as the New Year underscores a philosophy where human life is inseparable from the natural and cosmic worlds.

Preparations for Fichee-Cambalaalla begin with the Fajjo, the ceremonial announcement. Once the Ayyaanto confirms the date, messengers relay the news to community leaders—the Ga’ro, Moote, and Geelo—who orchestrate the Lallawa, a public proclamation. Central to this ritual is the raising of a sheepskin on a pole in the marketplace, a symbol summoning peace and unity. Elders then gather to bless the coming year, urging reconciliation, equitable resource-sharing, and collective celebration. Their prayers, steeped in the ethos of Halaale (communal ethics), emphasize that prosperity hinges on harmony—a principle woven into every facet of Sidama life.

Fichche-Chambalala (Photo:EBC)

In the weeks preceding the festival, the Sidama engage in usura, a 15-day fast observed by Cimeeyye (elders). Clad in traditional seemma cloth, they seek repentance for past transgressions, praying to Magano (God) for forgiveness and a peaceful year. This period of purification extends beyond the spiritual: families reconcile during Araara, mediated by elders who resolve disputes to ensure no one enters the New Year burdened by grudges. Such rituals reflect a societal conviction that peace is not passive but an active, collective endeavor.

As dusk falls on the eve of Cambalaalla, households unite for Fichaa, a communal feast centered on shaafeeta. Elders lead the meal, with participants eating using both hands to symbolize equality while chanting “Fichee Fichee Iliishinke” (“May we reach it year after year”). The feast transcends social divides, as families of all backgrounds dine together. Notably, no livestock are slaughtered on Fichee itself; leftover meat is placed outside homes as an offering of peace to all beings, embodying the Sidama belief in coexistence.

The festival’s zenith arrives with Cambalaalla, a day dedicated to children, livestock, and nature. At dawn, families anoint their faces with butter from a sacred clay pot (Finiincho), a gesture of purity and interconnectedness. Children, liberated from reproach for the day, dart through neighborhoods shouting “Ayidde Cambalaalla!”—a jubilant greeting met with gifts of food. This ritual, repeated across generations, teaches that community is not inherited but nurtured through shared generosity.

Equally poignant is the Hulluuqa ritual, where families guide livestock through arches of bamboo and enset leaves, symbolizing the shedding of past burdens and the embrace of prosperity. For the agrarian Sidama, cattle are partners in survival, and their well-being is intertwined with human fortune. Ahead of the festival, farmers practice Boole, feeding cattle mineral-rich soil to fortify their health, while pastures like Kalo are reserved for grazing. Hunting is forbidden, and trees are spared—testaments to an enduring environmental ethos.

By mid-morning, Hawassa’s streets pulse with energy. The Qeexaala performance takes center stage, as alternating lines of elders and youth recount the past year’s trials and triumphs through call-and-response chants. These narratives, blending sorrow and resilience, become living lessons for future generations. Nearby, girls perform the Hore dance, their fluid movements and vibrant robes embodying grace and optimism, while boys and men engage in the spirited Faaro dance, celebrating unity, love, and valor. Clan leaders address crowds, reiterating the Halaale principles of honesty, respect, and mutual responsibility as pillars of society.

The festivities culminate in Fichii Fulo, a grand assembly at Gudumaale Square. Thousands adorned in intricate beadwork, woven seemma, and warrior regalia gather for blessings, horse races, and final Qeexaala performances. Elders recite prayers for abundance, while the youth’s exuberance infuses the air with hope. The festival closes with a communal feast where Shaafeeta is shared alongside blessings of “Fichee Jeeji Jeeji!” (“May the New Year endure”).

While Fichee-Cambalaalla remains anchored in tradition, its contemporary relevance has expanded. Once a local observance, it now draws millions to Hawassa, reflecting Ethiopia’s broader celebration of cultural diversity. Yet this growth invites introspection. Some community members voice concerns over globalization’s erosive influence and waning engagement among youth. Grassroots initiatives, supported by scholars and media, aim to preserve traditions through workshops on the festival and astrological practices. Proposals to integrate Sidama heritage into school curricula and promote cultural tourism seek to balance preservation with progress.

Fichche-Chambalala (Photo:EBC)

The UNESCO designation remains a point of pride, yet challenges persist. A lack of comprehensive research hampers preservation, while political tensions risk co-opting the festival’s unifying intent. Local leaders emphasize its role in celebrating Sidama identity as part of Ethiopia’s multicultural mosaic, fostering inclusivity where diverse communities unite under shared ideals.

As 28 March approaches, Hawassa transforms. Streets shimmer with traditional attire, melodies of ancient chants fill the air, and the aroma of buurisame wafts through bustling squares. Visitors are embraced as participants, invited to witness a culture where joy and reverence coexist—a “living museum” of timeless traditions breathing alongside modern vitality.

Fichee-Cambalaalla is more than a New Year; it is a reaffirmation of identity. In the Sidama’s celestial rhythms and communal bonds lies a message for humanity: that renewal is possible when we honor our past, steward our environment, and nurture unity. As the Sidama people extend their heartfelt Cambalaalla! to the world, they offer not just a greeting but a vision—a year and a future brimming with hope, connection, and the enduring promise of shared humanity. AS

Girum Tesfaye is an academic staff member at Hawassa University and a PhD candidate in social anthropology at Addis Ababa University.