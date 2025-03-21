(Photo: Tigray TV)

Addis Abeba– A fire broke out on March 20 at Um Rakuba refugee camp in Sudan, where thousands of Tigrayan refugees displaced by the war in Tigray have sought shelter, killing a six-year-old child and causing both human and material damage, Tigray TV reported.

The regional media outlet stated that the fire “claimed the life of a six-year-old boy,” while a two-year-old child “sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment.” It added that the camp’s health center, which “already faces a severe shortage of medical supplies,” was unable to provide adequate care, leading to the child being transferred elsewhere.

Tigray TV also reported that the fire caused “extensive damage to property, including the destruction of several homes.”

Thousands of Tigrayan refugees fled to Sudan following the outbreak of war in Tigray in November 2020, seeking safety in refugee camps like Um Rakuba and Tunaydbah in eastern Sudan. Their situation has been further complicated by escalating violence in Sudan since April 2023, which has led to evacuations of humanitarian workers and shortages of aid. Refugees have reported increasing concerns over their safety, food, and healthcare as conditions deteriorate.

Human Rights First Ethiopia, a local rights group, had previously called for the protection and relocation of Tigrayan refugees in eastern Sudan, citing “extreme distress and danger” due to the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The group urged “urgent resettlement” to their home areas, including western Tigray, in line with the Pretoria peace agreement, or for “urgent relocation… to third countries.”

In September 2024, the United Nations reported that Ethiopian refugees, including those originally from Tigray, were being “forced to return” due to the war in Sudan. According to UNHCR, as of August 7, 2024, at least 57,568 Ethiopians had crossed into Ethiopia, including 11,771 who were previously registered refugees in Sudan. AS