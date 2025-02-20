(Photo: EPA)

Addis Abeba– A forest fire that started over a week ago on Mount Galama, located between Bokoji and Shirka districts in the Arsi zone of the Oromia region, remains uncontrolled, with residents saying no government response has been made so far.

One resident living near the forest told Addis Standard that the cause of the fire remains unknown but confirmed that it has been burning for more than a week.”The forest has been burning for a week and continues to burn,” he said, adding that local efforts to put out the fire have been hampered by “difficult terrain.”

The resident also said no communication had been received from government bodies so far, warning that if the fire persists, “it could destroy many resources.”

Another eyewitness said the fire has spread over a large area and that smoke is visible from a distance. He added that the forest hosts various wildlife species that significantly contribute to Oromia’s tourism sector, emphasizing that “this needs an immediate response.”

“This is public property, and the government must do its part,” he stated. However, he expressed frustration over the lack of response from authorities, questioning why the fire has not yet received “the necessary attention despite burning for over a week.”

Hirpha Dhaba, Deputy Administrator of the Arsi zone, told state media that the fire has lasted a full week but said, “it hasn’t been continuous.” He stated that attempts to put it out using community efforts “weren’t as successful as hoped” due to the forest’s vast coverage and difficult terrain.

He warned that the fire threatens wildlife, including “leopards, and monkeys,” and could cause “major damage” if it continues to spread.According to him, relevant authorities at the Oromia regional level have been informed, and discussions are underway in Asella with senior officials from the Oromia Environmental Protection Authority and other stakeholders on measures to contain the fire. AS