Mulatu Teshome, former president of Ethiopia (right), and Isaias Afwerki, president of Eritrea (left), sitting together in a formal setting.

Addis Abeba– Mulatu Teshome Wirtu, the former president of Ethiopia, has accused Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki of attempting to “exploit divisions within the TPLF” to undermine the Pretoria Peace Agreement, warning that his actions could “reignite war in northern Ethiopia.”

In an opinion piece published on February 17 by Al Jazeera, Mulatu claimed that Isaias is “engaged in manoeuvres that are as destructive as they are predictable.” He alleged that Eritrea’s leader has “found common cause and joined forces with elements within the TPLF who were unhappy with the peace agreement.” According to Mulatu, this could “tear up the whole peace deal” and destabilize the region.

Mulatu, who served as Ethiopia’s president from October 2013 to October 2018, has held various diplomatic and ministerial positions, including roles as Ethiopia’s ambassador to Turkey, China, Japan, and Azerbaijan, as well as Minister of Agriculture and Speaker of the House of Federation.

The former president further alleged that Isaias has “engineered a militia in Ethiopia’s Amhara state” and is now supporting divisions within the TPLF. He warned that this could lead to “the dismantling of the interim administration set up as per the peace agreement.” According to Mulatu, the implications of such a development would be “catastrophic, both for Ethiopia and the wider region.”

Mulatu argued that “Eritrea has been involved in almost every major conflict in the Horn of Africa,” claiming that Isaias has consistently sought to fuel instability. He said that when the TPLF launched what he called “its ill-fated bid to reclaim power in Ethiopia by unseating Prime Minister Abiy in 2020,” Isaias “saw his chance,” and Eritrean forces intervened in the war. He described the 2022 Pretoria Agreement as a “personal setback” for the Eritrean president, stating that “for Isaias, peace is an obstacle to his efforts to expand influence.”

Mulatu emphasized that Ethiopia’s stability is critical, given the ongoing crises in Sudan, Somalia, and the Sahel. “A belt of chaos stretching from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa would be disastrous,” he warned, adding that this could “embolden extremist groups like al-Shabab and ISIL” and disrupt global trade through the Red Sea.

Calling for diplomatic action, Mulatu urged global and regional actors to “deter those who want to see an end to peace, like Isaias.” He stressed that “this is not just an African problem—it’s a global challenge.” AS