Sagni Nagasa, former Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) commander. ( Photo: EBC)

Addis Abeba– Sagni Nagasa, former Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) commander, who recently signed a peace agreement with the Oromia regional government, stated that the agreement would be implemented within two days.

In a press briefing held today, December 6, 2024, Sagni explained that the agreement focuses on peace issues and the future course of action regarding combatants. He also shared that the agreement consists of 13 provisions and expressed hope for its successful implementation

“The war waged in Oromia for years has caused harm to peaceful civilians without bringing any benefits. Therefore, for the sake of the country’s peace, we decided to lay down our arms and reach an agreement with the government,” Sagni said. He added that the government should implement the agreement in the interest of the public.

While Sagni did not share the full details of the agreement, he noted that it primarily addresses security and the reintegration of OLA fighters. He also mentioned that it includes provisions for compensating war-related damages and addressing harm caused.

Sagni further stated, “Any party unwilling to accept or participate in the implementation of this agreement would not have a role in its execution.” He added that committees involving both parties have been established to oversee the implementation process.

The agreement, signed on December 3 by Shimelis Abdissa, president of the Oromia region, and Sanyii Nagasaa, has not had its details disclosed to the public.

The agreement follows Sagni Nagasa’s, announcement that his faction no longer operates under the OLA, accusing its leader, Kumsa Diriba (also known as Jaal Marroo), of authoritarianism.

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) has criticized the peace agreement, alleging that it was made with leaders dismissed from their ranks months earlier for misconduct.

Previously, the Oromia Regional Government reported that members of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) have begun “entering designated camps” following the peace agreement. AS