GERD contributes 17% to Ethiopia’s power supply, EEP eyes $300m from exports

(Photo: EEP/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – The Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) disclosed that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) contributed 17% to the country’s total power supply during the previous fiscal year.

During a press briefing held on 21 August, 2024, Engineer Ashebir Balcha, Ethiopian Electric Power CEO, revealed that the country produced 20,522 gigawatt-hours of electricity from hydro, wind, and dry waste sources in the 2023/2024 fiscal year, meeting domestic demand and supplying foreign markets.

Ashebir said the utility earned a total revenue of 20 billion Birr from domestic and export sales, with power exports alone contributing $140 million, a 16% increase over the previous year’s figures.

“With five major power generation projects currently under construction, we expect an increase in our electricity supply over the next few years,” the CEO stated. “This will allow us to meet growing domestic needs while increasing exports to neighbouring countries.”

According to Ashebir, Ethiopian Electric Power aims to earn $300 million in foreign currency from power exports in the upcoming fiscal year, leveraging the anticipated surge in generation capacity. AS