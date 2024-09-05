Germany commits €4 million to support peace-building in Ethiopia’s war-affected regions

(Photo: UNDP)

Addis Abeba – Germany has announced an additional contribution of €4 million to the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Peace Support Facility (PSF) to support peace-building efforts in Ethiopia’s Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions.

The PSF, established after the 2022 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), aims to stabilize areas affected by the two-year war in Tigray. This latest contribution brings Germany’s total support for the PSF to €14.1 million.

At a signing ceremony at the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, Dr. Ferdinand von Weyhe, Acting Ambassador of Germany, stated, “Germany’s assistance reflects our commitment to helping Ethiopia recover from the impacts of the conflict. Dialogue and mutual trust are essential for overcoming division and fostering stability,” he added, according to a statement from UNDP.

Semereta Sewasew, State Minister for Finance, who attended the signing, highlighted the government’s focus on restoring peace in affected areas. “The restoration of peace and a livable environment remains a top priority for the government,” she stated, acknowledging the importance of Germany’s additional support to ongoing efforts in the region.

UNDP Resident Representative Samuel Doe added, “Germany’s contribution will help scale up efforts to bridge emergency relief with sustainable development in the northern regions.”

The PSF is supported by the governments of Germany and Japan and aligns with the Humanitarian-Development-Peace (HDP) nexus, which connects immediate relief with long-term development initiatives. AS