Gold Rush Gone Toxic: Illegal mining in Tigray endangers lives, environment as authorities turn a blind eye to cyanide and mercury use

As illegal miners in the Asgede district, located in the Northwestern Zone of the Tigray region, increasingly rely on toxic chemicals such as mercury and cyanide, the health and safety of the local community face a serious threat (Photo: Addis Standard Source)

By Molla Mitiku @MollaAyenew

Addis Abeba – For centuries, artisanal gold miners in the Asgede district, located in the North Western Zone of the Tigray region, have used traditional tools for gold extraction. However, in recent years, this practice has been changing, as illegal miners in the area increasingly resort to toxic chemicals such as mercury and cyanide, posing a serious threat to the health and safety of the local community.

In an interview with Addis Standard, local residents expressed deep concerns over the long-term environmental damage they believe is already evident. They also accused regional and local authorities of neglecting the issue, alleging that efforts are being made to conceal the use of harmful chemicals by illegal miners, further exacerbating the situation.

“The illegal gold mining is happening covertly, and so is the environmental destruction and social injustice in the area,” one farmer told Addis Standard.

Speaking anonymously, the farmer described the devastating impact of unauthorized mining in Asgede, emphasizing that toxic chemicals are contaminating the environment and poisoning livestock, resulting in severe consequences for the community.

“Not only are our resources being exploited, but our land is being permanently rendered infertile,” he said. “Our children and livestock are suffering due to the chemicals used in the extraction.”

According to the farmer, local administrators and security forces have reportedly taken repressive measures against residents who oppose the use of these harmful chemicals. “When we request authorities to ban the use of harmful chemicals, they warn us and sometimes arrest us to silence our concerns,” he explained.

To illustrate the extent of repressive actions taken against residents opposing the use of harmful chemicals, the farmer recounted events from 12 and 13 January, 2025, when more than 20 residents protesting the use of toxic substances were arrested by local security forces.

“They were detained for two days and released only after being warned to remain silent,” he emphasized.

Another demonstration also took place in Ksad Gaba Kebele, Asgede district, on 13 January, 2024, where local youth protested against the use of toxic chemicals by illegal miners.

“The protest, led by young people, was held in front of the local administration office, where they voiced their grievances against local authorities and Chinese mining companies operating in the area,” disclosed Tesfaye Gebremedhin, a lecturer at Mekelle University, who has been following the issue from the start.

The chemicals have been contaminating local water sources, severely impacting both human health and livestock.” A resident of Asgede district

According to Tesfaye, the protesters demanded an end to illegal mining and the unauthorized use of harmful chemicals, chanting slogans such as “Stop illegal mining,” “Stop the unlawful use of chemicals,” and “Justice for the youth.”

He noted that the demonstration reflected the growing frustration of the people of Asgede, who are urging authorities to address their concerns and take immediate action. “The protesters called for urgent intervention to protect their community, environment, and future,” he added.

The farmer from Asgede district told Addis Standard that the local community has been denied the right to demand safety and health protections for themselves and their children.

“The water we have been using for drinking is contaminated with toxic chemicals due to illegal mining activities,” he explained.

Another resident of the Asgede district, who wished to remain anonymous, described the severe impacts he witnessed resulting from the use of harmful chemicals in the mining processes.

“The chemicals have been contaminating local water sources, severely impacting both human health and livestock,” he explained. “In Maili Kebele alone, in the Asgede district, more than 800 goats have died due to the chemicals.”

Gold’s deadly price

Tadele Mengistu, a cabinet member of the Tigray Interim Administration, has been actively monitoring the issue and has visited several gold extraction sites. He stated that he has been assessing the situation and has submitted a report to the World Health Organization (WHO), detailing the impact of toxic chemicals on public health. In his report, he urged the organization to dispatch a team to verify that illegal gold miners are using internationally banned substances, including mercury.

In an exclusive interview with Addis Standard, Tadele, who is also the head of the Tigray Transport and Communication Bureau, described the widespread gold extraction activities in both the northwestern and central zones of Tigray. Besides Asgede, he identified multiple areas where illegal mining is practiced with the application of toxic chemicals. These include Tsimbla, La’ilay Adiyabo, Medebay, Zana, Sheraro, Shire, Inda Selassie, Tahtay Adiyabo, Tahtay Koraro, Tselemti, and Tsimbla in the North Western Zone, as well as Abergele, Kola Tembien, Abiy Addi, La’ilay Maychew, Adet, Tahtay Maychew, Tanqua, and Maikinetal in the Central Zone.

“The environmental destruction is widespread,” Tadele emphasized. “Mountains are being ravaged, agricultural lands are being exploited, and mercury, a dangerous chemical used in the extraction process, is being dumped into rivers.”

According to Tadele, this poses severe long-term threats to public health, as many of these rivers—once the primary water sources for local communities—are now heavily contaminated. “Health problems are emerging, particularly affecting children and leading to the death of goats and other livestock,” he stated.

Tadele further noted that more than 12 types of chemicals are used in the mining operations. Although Mekelle University has conducted a study on the availability of these chemicals and their overall impacts, Tadele revealed that the findings have yet to be made available to the public or relevant authorities.

According to Gidey Niguse, a master’s student in environmental science at Mekelle University, children in the Asgede and Tsimbla districts are suffering from skin conditions similar to measles, possibly linked to mercury exposure used during mineral extraction (Photo: Addis Standard Source)

A healthcare professional in Mekelle, speaking on condition of anonymity, emphasized the serious health risks associated with mercury and cyanide exposure. “Both chemicals are highly toxic, with mercury causing neurological damage and cyanide potentially leading to suffocation and death if exposure is not treated promptly,” he explained.

Last year, Addis Standard reported on concerns regarding the involvement of unauthorized entities operating in Tigray, which has exacerbated tensions between investors and the local community, particularly among unemployed youth.

Individuals familiar with the issue have linked the growing tensions in gold-rich areas to the involvement of “external entities” that lack legal authorization from both federal and regional authorities.

Tadele stated that he has observed an increasing number of wealthy individuals in the region engaging in gold extraction in these areas. According to him, these individuals hire local youth to carry out the mining activities. However, he argues that job creation should not come at the cost of environmental destruction and harm to local communities.

“Many young people are reportedly involved in mining, but in reality, it is primarily wealthy individuals who profit from these illegal operations,” he emphasized.

Gidey Niguse, a master’s student in environmental science at Mekelle University, is conducting research for his thesis on the environmental and public health impacts of mercury contamination in the Asgede and Tsimbla districts. His study examines the poisoning of water, soil, and ecosystems due to gold extraction activities, with a particular focus on the Mai Harmaz site.

Through his research, Gidey claims he found that miners in the area use mercury to extract gold, and improper disposal of this toxic substance has resulted in “widespread contamination.”

“The mining activities at this site, where approximately 200 people work daily, significantly contribute to water and soil pollution because miners wash gold with mercury and dispose of the mercury-laden waste by dumping it into a nearby river,” he explained. “Around 16 crushers operate at the site, aggravating the problem by disturbing soil and sediment, further spreading contamination. This pollution is severely affecting local river systems, poisoning water sources crucial for drinking, agriculture, and other essential needs.”

According to Gidey, the contamination poses serious risks to both human and animal health.

“Children in the area are suffering from skin conditions similar to measles, possibly linked to mercury exposure,” he stated. “Additionally, wildlife is being affected, which could disrupt the local ecosystem, reduce wildlife populations, and impair agricultural practices, leading to long-term challenges for farmers.”

Tesfaye also warns of the immediate and visible consequences of illegal mining, particularly the extensive destruction of land. “Excavators are stripping the earth in the northwest, leaving barren landscapes and deep scars,” he emphasized. “Once-thriving forests and fertile soil are disappearing, while hidden mining camps, often controlled by powerful brokers and corrupt officials, operate without regulation.”

He also highlights the dangers posed by the use of harmful chemicals such as mercury and cyanide, which have resulted in severe health issues, chronic illnesses, and even fatalities. “Many workers are unaware of the dangers, and the toxic substances used in mining are contaminating water sources, affecting both humans and livestock,” he added.

The battle against toxic mining practices

Regional authorities emphasize that they are actively addressing the issues of illegal mining and the use of toxic chemicals, though they acknowledge that these efforts have yielded limited success.

Eight months ago, the Tigray interim administration cabinet issued an order to suspend all mining activities following reports of the use of hazardous chemicals, such as mercury and cyanide. However, this directive has yet to be enforced.

In a recent interview with Dimtsi Weyane, Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray Interim Administration, underscored the difficulties in enforcing this directive.

“The security and justice bodies are responsible for implementing these decisions, but they have struggled to do so due to the politically charged environment in the region,” he stated.

Getachew noted that, despite the Cabinet’s orders, security forces and political leadership have failed to take decisive action, leaving the administration unable to govern effectively. “Enhanced cooperation between the interim administration, security forces, and political leaders could have mitigated the situation.”

According to the president, had these operations been conducted legally, the region could have secured a share of the revenue—approximately 2.5 billion birr from the 70 billion birr worth of gold mined in five months. “However, political tensions and a lack of coordination have led to a missed opportunity,” Getachew added.

Despite repeated attempts by Addis Standard to obtain a response from officials at the Regional Land and Mines Bureau regarding their failure to address the issue, they declined to comment. However, an expert at the bureau, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the bureau “hasn’t yet done anything” despite repeated requests from local farmers urging authorities to compel those involved in gold extraction to refrain from using harmful chemicals.

“Although it is clearly the responsibility of security forces to take action to halt gold extraction, the operations have continued to thrive,” Tadele stated.

Stakeholders emphasize that the use of toxic chemicals in gold extraction, coupled with their improper disposal, has resulted in “widespread contamination” in districts such as Asgede and Tsimbla (Photo: Addis Standard Source)

Tadele further explained that miners acquire licenses from the federal government, the regional land and mines bureau, and district authorities.

“The land and mines bureau, in coordination with the bureaus of agriculture, natural resources, and health, could halt these activities through collaborative efforts, but they too have failed to do so,” he added.

According to Tesfaye, illegal mining has also contributed to an increase in violence and lawlessness, with criminal activity, including kidnappings and violent assaults, becoming more prevalent in mining areas. “What began as mining unions supporting veterans, martyr families, and unemployed youth,” he added, “has devolved into corrupt networks, infiltrated by district officials, elites, and brokers seeking personal gain at any cost.”

Political rift exacerbates Tigray’s mining crisis

In recent months, the political environment in Tigray has deteriorated into a state of crisis due to an escalating rift within the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). This divide, which has been widening since its inception, is primarily driven by tensions between the faction led by Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) and Getachew Reda, the President of the Tigray Interim Administration.

This internal schism escalated in the aftermath of the TPLF’s 14th Congress after Debretsion’s faction removed Getachew and several other officials from their positions, asserting that they “will no longer have the authority to lead, make decisions, or issue directives.”

In response, the interim administration, under the leadership of Getachew, accused Debretsion’s faction of attempting to “destabilize” the region through actions characterized as a “coup d’état.” The interim administration further warned that it would pursue legal action against Debretsion’s group, alleging that it had allegedly instigated “chaos and anarchy” in Tigray.

The region could have secured a share of the revenue—approximately 2.5 billion birr from the 70 billion birr worth of gold mined in five months.” Getachew Reda, President of Tigray Interim Administration

The political tension heightened significantly following the recent announcement by senior leaders of the Tigray Forces of their decision to dissolve and restructure the region’s interim administration. These leaders described the administration as “weakened” and “failing to meet its responsibilities.”

In a statement issued on 23 January 2025, following days of meetings in Mekelle, the leaders criticized the Tigray Interim Administration, established under the Pretoria Agreement, for being unduly influenced by “external forces.” They contended that the administration had become “a tool for others,” alleging that some of its leadership had “committed treason, abandoned public interests, and acted beyond their assigned mission.”

Subsequent to the statement from senior leaders of the Tigray Forces, demonstrations have been organized in various cities and towns across Tigray by supporters of both Getachew and Debretsion’s factions.

Stakeholders have expressed concern that this volatility in the region is fostering lawlessness and enabling illegal practices to proliferate. “The political instability in the region has allowed illicit gold mining practices and the use of harmful chemicals to persist unchecked,” emphasized Tadele.

In his recent interview, President Getachew acknowledged the significant role of political leadership in exacerbating illegal mining operations. He highlighted the detrimental impact on local farmers, particularly due to the hazardous chemicals used in these activities.

“Despite regional cabinet decisions to halt these activities, the operations persist, primarily due to political instability, which has obstructed enforcement efforts,” he stated.

Getachew noted that while Tigray is rich in various mineral resources, the prevailing political instability has made it challenging to effectively harness these assets.

“In a single Kebele, more than 70 billion birr worth of gold was extracted within five months. However, since these operations are conducted illegally, the regional government derives no benefit from them,” he emphasized. “These activities have severe consequences for the local population and involve a wide range of actors, including civilians, military personnel, and politicians.”

Tadele stresses that addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach.

“Immediate action is needed to halt these destructive practices, enforce regulations, and ensure that the benefits of the region’s natural resources are shared equitably,” he emphasized. “Without stronger governance and a commitment to sustainable practices, the ongoing destructive mining practices will continue to undermine the well-being of the people and hinder the long-term stability and development of Tigray.”

Gidey also voiced serious concerns about the long-term repercussions of these hazardous mining activities, cautioning that the continued use of harmful chemicals presents a significant threat to the region’s agriculture, public health, and environment. He emphasized the urgent need to put an end to illegal mining operations and to implement effective remediation and restoration measures.

“Without immediate action, the local population, especially farmers and children, will continue to suffer from toxic chemical contamination,” Gidey asserted. AS