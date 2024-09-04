The historic city of Gonder is experiencing a wave crimes of kidnapping for ransom and murder. Photo: Social Media

Addis Abeba – In response to a surge in violent crimes, including robbery, kidnapping, and murder, that gripped the city of Gonder in the Amhara regional state, officials of the city’s peace and security bureau have hinted at the involvement of security forces in the crimes and vowed to take “decisive actions” against those responsible. The city’s Communication Bureau highlighted the severity of the situation, describing the recent crime wave as part of a “deliberately planned agenda by enemy forces.”

“The disgraceful acts being carried out, especially in Gonder city, are a sad and deliberately planned agenda of the enemy,” stated the statement of the peace and security officials released through Gondar City Communication Bureau. “Our government security structures are paying with their precious lives, sacrificing for the sake of public safety and lasting peace.”

However, the statement said that while the majority of the government’s security forces are dedicated to protecting the public, there are suspicions that some unethical individuals within these structures may be complicit in the crimes. “Necessary action is being taken against those who are abusing their positions. We have already arrested several security forces suspected of involvement,” the statement continued.

In a new report released yesterday, the state-established Ethiopian Human rights Commission (EHRC) revealed that a rising incident of abductions are being carried out by a range of actors in Amhara and Oromia regions, including armed forces, organized criminal groups, and even some members of government security forces. The report documented several incidents, including the June 2024 abduction of Debark University students near Gerba Guracha in the Oromia region.

While many of these abductions are financially motivated, with captors demanding high ransom payments for the release of their victims, some occur for political purposes or in retaliation, according to the report, which raised the alarming rate of these wave of crimes in two of Ethiopia’s largest regional states currently experiencing bouts of militarized conflicts.

The 3rd Annual Human Rights Situation Report released by EHRC this summer has already highlighted an increase in kidnappings for ransom affecting both the Oromia and Amhara regions.

Authorities in Amhara region say an operation plan has been implemented to address the crisis, with the Gonder city peace and security officials pointing fingers at armed groups leading the wave of robberies, kidnappings, and killings. “The government and its security forces are working to bring the situation under control and prevent further loss of life.”

Similarly, the Amhara Region Communication Bureau also condemned the recent violence, noting that crimes have significantly disrupted the peace and security of the city. In a particularly tragic incident, Nolawit Zegeye, a two-year-old child was kidnapped, murdered, and discarded after a ransom of 300,000 Birr was paid, the regional state confirmed. This followed the killing of a mother and child just days earlier.

“The Joint Security Council, in collaboration with the Defense Forces, is coordinating efforts to bring those involved to justice,” the officials of the crisis-ridden regional state said, and urged the public, including religious leaders, elders, and youth, “to support the government” in protecting the city of Gonder from further violence.

“The forces determined to loot the people and property are lined up to loot the city,” the statement said without stating the alleged perpetrators. “We call on the respected people of our city to stand by the security agencies at all levels and do your part in maintaining peace and stability.”

“As investigations continue, the public is encouraged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement to restore peace in Gonder and the wider region”, the state government urged. AS