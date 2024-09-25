(Photo: Addis Abeba Trade Bureau/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – The Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration has announced the establishment of national standards for Sunday markets.

Meskerem Bahiru, Director General of Domestic Trade and Consumer Protection at the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration, explained that these standards were developed to ensure consistency, accessibility, and the delivery of quality products and services to consumers at Sunday markets.

She further stated that the standards will primarily apply to six categories of products: vegetables, fruits, oilseeds, grains, animal products, and industrial goods.

According to Meskerem, these products will be divided into four groups and sold separately to maintain hygiene.

“The standards also include regulations regarding suppliers, selling locations, sheds, and pricing,” she said.

Meskerem added that the standards have been approved by the National Standards Council.

Sunday markets have been operational since 2021, providing an alternative marketplace where producers, suppliers, and consumers can interact directly without intermediaries, offering agricultural and industrial products to the community at affordable prices.

The Addis Abeba city administration has expanded these markets to encourage direct transactions between producers and consumers, with over 172 Sunday market locations currently operating across the city.

However, according to a news article published by Addis Standard last year, consumers have raised concerns about the sharp increase in prices at these weekly markets, which are now comparable to those at regular markets and retail shops.

To regulate and oversee these markets, the city’s trade bureau has deployed a team of experts to various locations, giving them the authority to take necessary actions on-site. AS