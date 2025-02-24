A notable escalation of methane gas emissions has been recorded in the Awash Fentale area since 20 January, 2025, suggesting significant subterranean activity (Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – Following the increasing release of methane gas in Awash Fentale over the past month, Tenaalem Ayenew, a geosciences professor at Addis Ababa University, has warned that this phenomenon “could trigger a volcanic eruption.”

In a recent interview with state media, Professor Tenaalem highlighted that a series of earthquakes has been occurring in Ethiopia’s Rift Valley over the past two months. He elucidated the intrinsic relationship between seismic events and volcanic eruptions, noting that current observations in Awash Fentale align with conditions typically preceding volcanic activity.

“Hot water typically escapes from underground, but in Awash Fentale, an increasing release of methane gas has been detected,” he stated. “Since 20 January, 2025, methane gas emissions have been continuously rising, signaling significant underground activity.”

Professor Tenaalem clarified that methane gas is released when deeply buried organic matter decomposes and interacts with water, often triggering chemical reactions.

“Methane gas is among the gases commonly associated with volcanic eruptions,” he noted. “The continuous increase in methane emissions suggests a potential risk of volcanic activity, necessitating heightened caution in the area.”

Despite Ethiopia’s geothermal resources being a valuable energy asset, the professor emphasized that the release of methane gas is concerning. “Since methane contributes to rising temperatures, its high atmospheric concentration can adversely affect the surrounding environment, plant life, and wildlife,” Tenaalem stated.

He underscored the importance of closely monitoring the gas accumulation in the area and urged authorities to implement early warning systems and precautionary measures. “If methane gas activity escalates into volcanic activity, evacuation measures should be undertaken to protect local residents,” Professor Tenaalem cautioned.

Since late September 2024, the Main Ethiopian Rift, which spans the Afar, Amhara, and Oromia regions, has experienced a series of tremors and a significant earthquake. The most powerful of these, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake, struck near Metehara town in the Oromia region on 14 February, 2025. The tremor’s epicenter was approximately 6.5 kilometers north-northeast of the town at a depth of 10 kilometers.

According to a previous report by Addis Standard, more than 55,000 individuals have sought temporary shelter and are receiving humanitarian assistance after being displaced by recurrent earthquakes in the Dulesa and Awash Fentale districts of the Gabi Rasu Zone. This displacement adds to the 10,000 people affected in the North Shewa Zone of the Amhara region, which borders Afar, and the 20,000 individuals impacted in the Oromia region. AS