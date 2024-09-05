Wolkite town serves as the administrative center of Gurage Zone (Photo: Visit Gurage/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – The Gurage Unity and Justice Party (GOGOT) has vehemently condemned the brutal killing of over 55 innocent people and the displacement of countless others in the Gurage Zone of Central Ethiopia Regional State due to ongoing security challenges and cross-border attacks.

In a statement released on 05 September, 2024, the party highlighted a series of violent incidents, including killings, torture, beatings, kidnappings, and robberies, that have plagued the Gurage region since the establishment of the Central Ethiopia region.

The party revealed that between 29 March 29 September 4, 2024, alone, 44 people, including 32 men and 12 women, were killed in the vicinity of Inseno, over 6,000 individuals have been displaced, and 36 people remain imprisoned.

GOGOT identified at least five areas where the threat of conflict is high and called for the deployment of security forces.

The party urged the government to take decisive action to address the ongoing violence, protect innocent lives, and ensure the safety and security of the Gurage people.

It also condemned the illegal occupation of the Koseye area, which has been “under the control of external forces” for the past five years. The party accused these occupying forces of “forcibly displacing the local population, seizing their property, and denying them basic rights.”

GOGOT highlighted the severe human rights violations suffered by the residents of Koseye, including the suppression of their economic activities and the imposition of illegal taxes by the occupying authorities.

The party emphasized that Koseye is historically and legally a part of the Gurage zone and demanded its immediate return to Gurage control.

The party issued a scathing report detailing the escalating violence and insecurity plaguing the Gurage zones of Central Ethiopia region.

“These attacks, often carried out with heavy weaponry and coordinated efforts, have resulted in kidnappings, beatings, and killings,” reads the statement. “Millions of dollars have been extorted from the local population by these criminal groups.”

The report documented the disturbing statistics of violence in the Sodo districts, including 10 killings, 23 serious injuries, and numerous kidnappings between October 2023 and August 2024.

The party also highlighted the ongoing border disputes in Wolkite City and expressed concerns about the potential for further conflict.

It condemned the suppression of guerilla rights in the special district, accusing the government of systematic land evictions, kidnappings, and denial of essential services.

The party attributed the majority of security problems in the Gurage zones to cross-border attacks and the activities of extremist groups.

In October 2023, Addis Standard reported that six individuals were killed and several others injured in a conflict that recently broke out in Wolkite town, located in the Gurage Zone.

According to local sources, the violence stemmed from administrative disputes between Wolkite town and the neighboring Kebena Special District. AS