(Photo: BBC)

Addis Abeba – The ongoing conflict in urban areas located in the Central and North Gondar zones of the Amhara region continues to claim civilian lives.

In an interview with Addis Standard, residents of the Central Gondar Zone reported that peaceful civilians and military personnel, were killed yesterday as a result of clashes between government forces and Fano militants.

A resident of Gondar, located in the Central Gondar Zone, who requested anonymity, informed Addis Standard that heavy fighting occurred yesterday across various parts of the city from approximately 6 AM to 5 PM.

The resident explained that in Kebele 18, including areas identified as Shewa Dabo and Hamle 5, “intense fighting” took place on 17 September, 2024.

He further stated that the conflict escalated when “Fano forces” attempted to breach the military defenses within the city.

“In our area alone, six military personnel were killed in the initial attack,” the resident remarked. He also reported hearing that Fano fighters had sustained casualties during the confrontation.

In addition to Kebele 18, the resident confirmed that fighting also took place in five other parts of the city on the same day.

A separate anonymous source corroborated this information to Addis Standard.

The resident further explained that major clashes occurred near prominent landmarks within the city. Additionally, he reported hearing of ongoing violent confrontations outside the city, including in the Fenter area, where heavy weaponry was being used.

In Kebele 18 alone, two civilians were killed and many others were injured, though the exact number remains unknown, according to the informant.

A city official from Gondar’s Communication Office confirmed the unrest on 18 September, 2024, but stated that transportation services, which had been previously suspended, had “fully” resumed.

However, some residents informed Addis Standard that power outages and disruptions to government services, including transportation, continue to persist.

In addition, Tewahedo Media Center reported that two young theological students were killed and five others were seriously injured during a heavy attack in Central Gondar on 17 September, 2024.

Recently, the BBC reported that fighting has erupted in Debarq, the administrative center of the North Gondar Zone, as well as in the towns of Dabat and Amba Giorgis. According to the report, during “a significant escalation of violence” in Debarq city on 16 September, 2024, “many peaceful individuals were harmed.”

Additionally, a resident who is a medical professional at Debarq Hospital reported that the city was engulfed in violence throughout Monday. Due to the severe conflict, more than 20 individuals were injured and admitted to the hospital on 16 September, 2024, as stated to the BBC.

The report further indicated that while receiving medical treatment at the hospital, it was noted that among those admitted, two individuals had already succumbed to their injuries.

In addition to Gondar, several urban areas within the Amhara region have experienced frequent conflict.

A month ago, the city of Bahir Dar became the focal point of conflict following clashes between government security forces and the Fano militia. AS