Heavy rains displace over 20,000 in Gambella region as Baro river overflows

Addis Abeba – Heavy rainfall in the Jikawo district of Ethiopia’s Gambella region has caused the Baro River to overflow, displacing over 20,000 people, according to local authorities. Residents have reported significant damage to homes, crops, and plantations.

Chol Riang, a resident affected by the flooding, highlighted the loss of household items and agricultural assets, adding that many displaced individuals have yet to receive sufficient aid despite being relocated to Kwatangnyang town.

Andriw Tut, head of Jikawo Woreda, told Deutsche Welle (DW) that the river overflowed due to ongoing heavy rains, and those displaced are being sheltered in schools, religious institutions, and offices in Kwatangnyang town.

Gadbel Mun, head of the region’s Disaster Risk Management Office, stated that efforts are underway to assist those affected by the flooding.

This flooding follows a weather advisory from the Ethiopian Meteorology Institute issued on 13 August, warning of potential hazards, including river and flash floods due to anticipated rainfall across several river basins.

In other regions, heavy rains have also caused the Omo River to overflow, displacing 79,000 residents in the Dassenech district of South Omo Zone. Additionally, the Amhara Disaster Prevention and Food Security Commission reported that up to 400,000 people in eight zones and 34 districts across the Amhara region may be at risk of natural disasters this rainy season.

In the Silte Zone, flooding has submerged over 900 houses and displaced more than 6,000 people. Reports indicate that heavy rainfall across multiple kebeles in the Silti and East Silti districts has destroyed over 1,200 hectares of crops, including maize, wheat, mango, papaya, and coffee. AS