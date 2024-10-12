Heavy rains in South West Ethiopia cause six deaths, injure eight

(Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – Heavy rains in the Bench Sheko and West Omo zones of the South West Ethiopia Regional State have led to the deaths of six people and injured eight others, according to local authorities.

The rains, which occurred on 09 October, 2024, caused flooding and strong winds in the South Bench and Gachit districts.

Inspector Dejene Assefa, a spokesperson for the regional police commission, stated that “three people died in South Bench District after a tree fell on a house, including a mother and her two-month-old child.” He added that “eight others sustained injuries of varying severity.”

In another incident on 08 October, 2024, heavy rains in the Gachit district of West Omo led to the deaths of three more people. Inspector Dejene confirmed that two of the three deceased persons have been found, while search efforts continue for the remaining body.

This recent event follows a similar incident earlier in the year when, on 26 July, 2024, heavy rains triggered a landslide in Bench Sheko that killed five people.

Earlier this week, reports from the West Hararghe Zone in the Oromia region indicated that heavy rains on 08 October, 2024, led to a landslide in the Guba Korcha and Shanan Dungo districts, resulting in ten deaths.

Melkamu Erbelio, the administrator of Guba Korcha district, confirmed that four people died in a landslide in Jarjata Kebele.Adam Abbas, the administrator of Shanan Dungo district, also reported that five individuals lost their lives in another landslide in Lellistu Kebele on the same day.

In late June 2024, Addis Standard reported that a landslide in the Gofa Zone of the South Ethiopia Regional State claimed the lives of at least 237 people. AS