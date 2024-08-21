Heavy rains trigger Omo river overflow, displacing 79,000 residents in South Omo

( Photo: Dassenech District Government Communication Affairs)

Addis Abeba – Heavy rains have led to the overflow of the Omo River, causing widespread flooding and the displacement of 79,000 residents in the Dassenech Woreda of South Omo Zone, according to local authorities.

Tadese Hate, the administrator of the Dassenech Woreda, reported that the river deviated from its usual course and expanded beyond its banks, submerging the surrounding areas.

“The residents had previously been displaced by a similar flood in 2023, and the river’s overflow this week has again forced them to leave their homes,” Tadese told Sheger Radio.

The administrator expressed concerns that the continued heavy rainfall could potentially lead to the flooding of Omorate, the administrative center of the zone, if the water levels are not properly managed.

This flooding occurs in the context of a recent weather advisory issued by the Ethiopian Meteorology Institute on 13 August, warning of potential hazards including river flooding and flash floods due to expected rainfall across several river basins.

Emergency assistance is being provided to the affected families, but Tadese called on the federal government to intervene and find a lasting solution to the recurring flood crisis in the region.

Reports indicate that similar flooding incidents have occurred in other regions of the country. In the Silte Zone of the Central Ethiopia Region, heavy rains have led to the displacement of 1,650 residents, the destruction of 300 hectares of crops, and the displacement of over 2,300 livestock in the Silti woreda. AS