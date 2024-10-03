(Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – A heavy weapons attack occurred over the weekend in the vicinity of Gondar City, Amhara region, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 20 lives.

Residents of Ayemba Kebele, in the Dembia district of the Central Gondar Zone, informed Addis Standard that the attack took place on 29 September, 2024.

Furthermore, sources from the South Gondar Zone reported to Addis Standard that fierce clashes between government security forces and the Fano militia have continued until yesterday morning in various areas, particularly in the Kimir Dingay district.

A resident of Ayemba Kebele, who requested anonymity, recalled the incident, stating, “The government security forces stationed at the Azezo camp were firing ZU-23, BM, and mortars.”

The resident added that peaceful civilians fleeing Ayemba at the time were tragically struck and killed.

In addition to the 20 fatalities reported on Sunday, the source mentioned that three members of a single family were injured in the attack.

Another source in Gondar city, who spoke to Addis Standard on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that last week, various areas around Gondar experienced airstrikes and intense clashes involving heavy weaponry.

The informant reported hearing from families in the region that heavy fighting persists in multiple locations within the South Gondar Zone to this day.

He also mentioned that airstrikes had occurred in districts such as Ebenat, Gayint, and Kimir Dingay within the South Gondar Zone.

“In addition to mountainous areas, I also heard that bombs have been dropped in residential neighborhoods where civilians reside,” the resident added.

An anonymous resident of Gondar reported that notices have been disseminated throughout the city, announcing the indefinite suspension of all transportation activities in the Amhara Region starting today, 03 October, 2024.

Recent reports indicate the ongoing occurrence of intense urban warfare within the Central and South Gondar zones of the Amhara region. These clashes have regrettably led to civilian casualties.

Last week, Addis Standard reported that the confrontations between government forces and Fano militants continue to result in civilian fatalities.

Despite being embroiled in militarized conflict for the past 14 months, the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Amhara regional government recently announced in a joint statement that they will continue what they refer to as “law enforcement operations” until “peace is fully restored.”

In a press briefing held on 01 October, 2024, Mengesha Fentaw, the head of the Amhara Communication Bureau, underscored that the regional government and ENDF’s operations would target “armed groups and leaders within government structures” and that these efforts would be intensified.

He further explained that their primary focus was to implement “decisive measures” against those orchestrating armed operations.

Mengesha noted that “action has already been taken against many of the extremist group’s leaders.” AS