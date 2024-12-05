HIV Ribbon (Courtesy: Medlineplus)

Addis Abeba– A recent study conducted by the Tigray Health Research Institute (THRI) reported an increase in HIV/AIDS prevalence in the Tigray region, rising from 1.4% before the two-year war to 3% in its aftermath.

The study, carried out across 30 districts, highlighted higher prevalence rates among vulnerable groups, with HIV rates recorded at 5.5% among internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 8.5% among female sex workers (FSWs), according to the institute’s findings.

Tsegay Hadgu, Deputy Director of THRI, emphasized that the study, which excluded West Tigray, provides valuable insights into the region’s health challenges in determining the prevalence of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs). He noted particularly high prevalence rates in districts such as Raya Azebo, Kilte Awlaelo, and Hauzen, adding that rural areas face greater difficulties in accessing healthcare services.

Tsegay explained that the war significantly disrupted Tigray’s healthcare system, affecting key services such as HIV testing, antiretroviral therapy (ART), and viral load monitoring. He added that displacement, food insecurity, and gender-based violence have further contributed to the spread of the virus.

“The findings underline the urgent need to strengthen HIV prevention, testing, and treatment services in Tigray,” Tsegay told Addis Standard.

He also noted that while Ethiopia’s national HIV prevalence dropped to 0.93% in 2022, Tigray’s situation remains critical due to ongoing shortages of antiretroviral drugs, testing kits, and other essential supplies.

He stressed the urgent need for collective action, involving not only health institutions but also broader societal efforts, to implement effective prevention and control strategies.

In May 2024, Addis Standard reported that the Tigray Health Bureau raised concerns over 13,000 HIV/AIDS patients were unaccounted for since the war ended in November 2022.

Fisaha Birhane, Director of Comprehensive HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control, stated that a survey found 13,000 of the 46,000 patients who were receiving antiretroviral therapy before the war are missing. Fisaha explained that some may have died due to inadequate treatment, while others may have fled the region. AS