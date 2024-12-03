HRW urges Ethiopian authorities to reverse suspension of three rights groups, condemns crackdown on civil society

Men in downtown Addis Abeba, Ethiopia, November 3, 2021. © 2021 Eduardo Soteras/AFP via Getty Images

Addis Abeba– Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on Ethiopian authorities to “immediately reverse” the suspension of three independent human rights organizations, describing the move as part of a broader assault on civil society in the country.

“Ethiopian authorities are squeezing shut whatever space remains for independent rights groups to operate in the country,” said Laetitia Bader, Deputy Africa Director at HRW. “The government’s latest assault shows that Ethiopia remains among the most inhospitable places to criticize government actions and promote human rights.”

The Authority for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) recently suspended the Centre for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD), the Association for Human Rights in Ethiopia (AHRE), and Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), accusing them of lacking political neutrality and engaging in activities against the national interest.

In response, CARD challenged ACSO’s allegations, arguing that the authority failed to follow “requisite legal procedures,” such as providing prior notification or conducting a transparent investigation.

“This is not just about these three organizations. It reflects a much broader government effort to silence independent voices and evade scrutiny,” HRW said in a statement on 2 December 2024.

HRW also linked the suspensions to the organizations’ opposition to proposed amendments to Ethiopia’s media law. The amendments would place the country’s media authority under the Office of the Prime Minister, which HRW claims is indicative of a pattern of repression by Ethiopian authorities.

“Suspending these organizations reflects a much broader government effort in recent years to silence independent civil society groups, the media, and other critical voices to evade scrutiny,” HRW noted.

The suspensions have drawn widespread criticism. The World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) described the decision as a “major setback” for civic space, attributing it to political motives. Amnesty International condemned the move as part of “a growing crackdown on civic space” with accusations that are “vague” and “unsubstantiated.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has previously accused rights groups of pursuing political motives and contributing to instability.

During a press briefing on November 28, 2024, Fasikaw Mola, Deputy Director of ACSO, stated that the authority would “pass a final decision in a short time” regarding the suspended organizations.

HRW also highlighted Ethiopia’s prior suspension of international humanitarian organizations, including Médecins Sans Frontières, during the Tigray conflict. “These tactics show a worrying trend where civil society and media are systematically silenced,” Bader said.

HRW has called on Ethiopia’s international partners to publicly condemn the suspensions and press the government to protect civil society organizations. “The international community should send a strong message that Ethiopia must respect its commitments to human rights and accountability,” HRW urged. AS