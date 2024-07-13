(Photo: Ethiopian Human Rights Council)

Addis Abeba – The Ethiopian Human Rights Council (EHRC) has reported that a significant number of students kidnapped while traveling from Debark University to Addis Ababa remain in captivity.

The incident occurred on 03 July, 2024, near Garba Guracha in the Oromia region.

According to the EHRC, “Some students were released after paying a ransom or for other reasons.” However, the exact number of those still held captive remains unclear.

The organization states that “families of the released students have reported that their children were among those freed from the groups they were in,” but notes that comprehensive information about the total number of students still in captivity is lacking.

The incident has been marked by conflicting reports. On 10 July, the Oromia Communication Service Bureau announced that 160 out of 167 kidnapped students had been freed through a government security operation.

Haylu Adugna, Head of the Bureau, informed state media that “government security forces had freed the students.”

However, this account has been challenged by some parents. In interviews with Addis Standard, parents recount daily contact with the kidnappers, who demand a ransom for their children’s release.

One father disclosed that despite government assurances, the kidnappers continue to insist on a payment of one million birr for his daughter.

Another parent, a farmer, expressed his inability to meet such demands, leaving the fate of his abducted daughter uncertain.

Parents of the abducted students referred to the kidnappers as “Shane,” a term used by government officials to describe the armed group OLA, according to the BBC.

However, in a statement released on Saturday, the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) denied any involvement in the kidnapping. The group instead alleged that the incident was “orchestrated by members of the ruling Prosperity Party.”

The EHRC has called for action, urging, “The federal government must secure the release of kidnapped students and ensure that those responsible are held legally accountable.”

The organization has expressed concern over what it describes as an increase in kidnappings in Ethiopia, viewing it as a violation of citizens’ rights to life, physical safety, and freedom of movement. AS