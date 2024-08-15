(Photo: Action for Social Development and Environmental Protection Organization)

Addis Abeba – The United Nations has reported the tragic killing of humanitarian worker Yared Melese in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region.

According to a statement released by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Yared, an employee of the Action for Social Development and Environmental Protection Organization (ASDEPO), was abducted for ransom and subsequently murdered by an unidentified armed group operating within the Dawunt district of North Wollo Zone.

The statement described Yared, a nutrition officer, as “a brave and dedicated humanitarian worker who was ready to assist civilians in need under extremely challenging circumstances.”

OCHA stated that this incident brings the number of aid workers killed in Ethiopia this year to eight, with six of those deaths occurring in Amhara. The organization also reported 14 kidnappings of aid workers for ransom in 2024, primarily in the Central and North Gondar zones.

Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia, condemned the incident, stating, “We condemn in the strongest terms the kidnapping for ransom and subsequent killing of our colleague, Mr. Yared Melese, by criminals, while he was serving in the line of duty.”

OCHA emphasized the need for a swift investigation into these and previous incidents, stating they have “engaged with respective government institutions regarding the speedy investigation and the necessary process to bring perpetrators of these and previously committed crimes to justice.”

This incident follows a concerning trend of violence against aid workers in Ethiopia.

In a previous report released in early February, OCHA disclosed that four Ethiopian aid workers had lost their lives since the beginning of 2024. Two of these fatalities occurred in the Amhara region, with the others in the Afar and Gambela regions.

The February report also revealed a broader pattern of danger for humanitarian workers in the country. According to OCHA, a total of 46 aid workers have been killed in Ethiopia since 2019, with 36 of these deaths directly linked to conflicts in northern Ethiopia. AS