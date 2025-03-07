More than 750 contractual employees at Hawassa University, some with over 17 years of service, are at risk of losing their jobs after requesting “a salary increment.” (Photo: Addis Standard Source)

Addis Abeba – More than 750 contractual employees at Hawassa University, including some with over seventeen years of service, are facing potential termination, reportedly due to their demands for “a salary increment.” In an interview with Addis Standard, the affected workers expressed deep concern over the “intimidation” they are experiencing from security forces and the uncertainty surrounding their futures.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to safety concerns, one affected worker, employed under the ‘Yemitu Bezzina’ association, which provides contractual labor to Hawassa University, explained that despite years of service at low wages, the workers’ request for a salary increment received a disappointing response from university officials.

“I was hired in 2010 as a contractual worker at Hawassa University’s main campus. Back then, my salary was 390 birr per month,” the worker stated. “Now, after 15 years, my monthly salary has only reached 1,000 birr, with occasional increments of 50 or 100 birr over the years.”

The employee further explained that his working hours extend from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for which he earns 35 birr per day. Compounding his financial difficulties, the worker claimed he had been compelled to work on rest days, receiving only 50 birr per shift.

He added that despite requesting a salary adjustment, the contractual employees received a “warning of termination of their employment contract” from university officials and that “some workers have been arrested.”

“When we asked why our salaries weren’t being adjusted, the administrators of the university accused us of instigating unrest and detained some of us,” he stated. “We have been working at the university for many years. How can we survive on 1,000 birr per month in today’s economy?”

According to the source, two workers were reportedly arrested yesterday while reporting for duty. “We never refused to work, nor did we demand permanent employment. We only asked for a wage adjustment because we can no longer afford to live. We have no alternative jobs, yet the only response we received was that we were being let go,” the worker stated.

The affected employees revealed that they have submitted their grievances to relevant authorities, including the Institution of the Ombudsman, but emphasized that instead of receiving support, they are facing intimidation from security forces.

Another worker, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, disclosed that she has been employed as a cleaner at the university for approximately 17 years, earning a monthly salary of 1,000 birr.

A mother and the sole provider for her two children explained that around 800 employees, who have been organized into associations and have worked in various professional fields at the university for many years, have observed that newer employees—who joined after them—have been granted permanent positions.

“These newer employees reportedly receive significantly higher monthly salaries compared to the older employees working under associations,” she stated. “The new hires, who were recently employed, have been granted permanent positions before us. Their contracts are directly with the university, while ours are through an association.”

She also mentioned that, as a result of the salary demand, five individuals have been arrested so far. “One of those arrested was a person who was cooking sauce for the university. A pot of sauce spilled on him, causing burns,” the worker revealed.

Desta Yimer (name changed upon request), another worker who is the sole breadwinner for her family and a mother of six children, also voiced her frustration over the mistreatment she and her colleagues have endured simply for requesting “a salary adjustment.”

“Although I began working at the university in 2027, my salary is currently 1,100 birr,” she explained. “Those who joined after us have been made permanent employees, and their salaries have been increased. However, when we requested a raise, we were informed that we are being dismissed from our positions.”

Despite repeated attempts, Addis Standard was unable to secure an interview with the administrators of Hawassa University. AS