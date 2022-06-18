Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

#Innovation: Jimma University students assemble fuel manufacturing machine in times of national, global shortage

Ethiopia, Innovation, News, Social Affairs
By
0 Comments
0
7 Views

Addis Abeba: Jimma Institute of Technology announced that graduating students of the 2022 Mechanical Engineering class produced a machine that utilized inputs of plastic to output fuel.  

It has been said that the fuel is made from recycled plastic which is heated and produces fuel in the end through a process called pyrolysis. Furthermore, indicating that such an innovation would have great contributions toward alleviating the fuel shortages being faced at the national level. 

In trials attempted to date, three kilos of plastic material were able to deliver three liters of fuel, which laid hopes for broader production levels in the future, according to the engineering students. 

In expanded views of its other benefits, the sustainability of the environment was one in which plastic that would otherwise be polluting nature would be employed towards positive ends. 

The institute implied that the product had been tested and proven applicable for generators, basic vehicles, and simple house appliances.  

The students in concern expressed an intent to collaborate with the manufacturer and customer in order to enhance the potential of the innovation and also thanked the university for the support it afforded them. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Feature, Profile, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Innovation, News
0 Comments

Oromia Regional State, News, Gambella Regional State, Oromo Liberation Army, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Ethiopia Drought, Horn of Africa, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.