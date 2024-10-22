(Photo: Debark Communications/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – An intense weekend of conflict has shaken the tranquil surrounds of Debark town, nestled in the North Gondar Zone of the Amhara region.

Eyewitnesses recounting the harrowing events to Addis Standard claimed that the skirmishes ignited on Saturday, 19 October, 2024, and raged on relentlessly until the late hours of Sunday, 20 October, 2024.

In an interview with Addis Standard, a resident of Debark highlighted that conflicts in this area are not a novel occurrence. He stated, “The intermittent clashes have persisted.”

The resident did not provide information regarding the extent of the human or material damage caused by the weekend clashes.

Another local, who wished to remain anonymous, informed Addis Standard about recurring confrontations between government security forces and Fano militants in the vicinity of Debark town.

The source also mentioned his awareness of the clashes in September 2024, which resulted in the deaths of numerous civilians in the area.

On 20 October, 2024, the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) announced via its social media page that the Northwest Command Corps had conducted an operation in and around Debark town, leading to the “neutralization of terrorist group leaders and members, along with the seizure of weapons.”

Recently, the BBC, citing residents, reported that over 100 people were killed in attacks allegedly conducted by government forces in South Mecha district, North Gojjam Zone, in early October 2024.

Residents and families of the deceased disclosed that children, the elderly, and young individuals were killed in drone attacks and indiscriminate shootings in Gerchech town, the administrative center of Mecha district, between 11 and 14 October, 2024.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has indicated its ongoing investigation into the damage inflicted on civilians and public services, including the attack on Gerchech.

A week ago, Addis Standard also reported on the intense armed conflict that occurred for hours on Sunday, 13 October, 2024, in and around Woldia, the capital of North Wollo Zone.

This conflict resulted in restricted movement and increased tension in the area.

Further evidence of the escalating conflict in the region is the intense armed clashes that took place in Minjar Shenkora district, North Shewa Zone, on 07 October, 2024.

Residents in the Mingar Shenkora district reported that heavy weapon bombardments occurred in the neighborhood during this time, causing numerous homes to be affected by mortar fire.

A renewed battle between government forces and Fano militia escalated in major cities and towns in the Amhara region after the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Amhara regional government announced in a joint statement on 01 October , 2024, that they would persist with what they describe as “law enforcement operations” until “peace is fully restored.”

In a press briefing, Mengesha Fentaw, head of the Amhara Communication Bureau, emphasized that the regional government and ENDF’s operations would primarily target “armed groups and leaders within government structures” and that these efforts would be “intensified.”

He further explained that their objective is to take “decisive measures” against those directing armed operations. AS