(Photo: Associated Press)

Addis Abeba – International partners observing Somaliland’s presidential election commended the National Electoral Commission (NEC) “for conducting a transparent voter registration and candidate nomination process,” according to a joint statement released after the November 13, 2024, vote.

The observer delegation, comprising ambassadors and envoys from ten nations, reported monitoring the electoral process across 30 polling stations in Hargeisa, Boroma, Berbera, and Gabiley.

According to the partners, the NEC demonstrated “ongoing efforts to maintain independence and impartiality,” which they described as “essential for public confidence and trust in the electoral process.”

During meetings with all three political parties, the international partners urged “Presidential Candidates and their supporters to accept the election results,” emphasizing that “respecting the rule of law is essential to honouring the will of the voters

Reports indicate that more than one million citizens participated in voting across 2,000 polling stations. Voters received two separate ballots—one for selecting the president and another for choosing among ten political organizations competing for official party status.

The presidential race featured incumbent President Muse Bihi of the Kulmiye Party, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Cirro” of the Waddani Party, and Faisal Ali Warabe of the UCID Party.

This election marks the fourth presidential vote since Somaliland declared independence in 1991. Despite functioning as a self-governing region with its own government, currency, and institutions, Somaliland has not gained international recognition.

The election took place amid regional tensions in the Horn of Africa, following the January 1, 2024, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland, which aims to grant Ethiopia access to the sea in exchange for potential recognition of Somaliland. AS