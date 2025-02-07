(Photo: Deutsche Welle (DW))

Addis Abeba– The United Nations has welcomed a $15 million contribution from Japan to support humanitarian response and sustainable development efforts in Ethiopia.

The funding, equivalent to approximately 1.9 billion Birr, will be channeled through various UN agencies to address “urgent humanitarian needs” while also promoting “long-term resilience and sustainable development,” according to the UN.

The funding package consists of two components. The first, valued at $7.7 million, will support humanitarian and development assistance, with a focus on Ethiopia’s Humanitarian Response Plan, the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, and the Resilient, Recovery, and Reconstruction Framework (3RF). The initiatives will be carried out in partnership with several UN agencies, including IOM, UNDP, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNIDO, UNMAS, UNOCHA, WHO, and Education Cannot Wait (ECW).

The second component, amounting to $7.3 million, will fund projects that incorporate Japanese innovation and technology to address economic and social challenges such as infrastructure development, women and youth empowerment, and sustainable urbanization. The UN said these projects are designed to “leverage Japan’s expertise” while also supporting Ethiopia’s development priorities ahead of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9).

Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Ethiopia, described the contribution as “vital in addressing the country’s urgent humanitarian needs and long-term development challenges.” He added that Japan’s support has been “instrumental in building resilience” and demonstrates a “shared commitment to improving the lives of the most vulnerable.”

Japan’s contribution comes at a time when Ethiopia faces challenges due to the suspension of U.S. foreign assistance, which has disrupted several humanitarian programs, including support for the country’s HIV/AIDS response. The Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) warned that the aid freeze, issued under a directive by U.S. President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, threatens services for over 270,000 people, particularly in Addis Ababa, Oromia, and Gambella regions.

According to UNAIDS, the pause in U.S. assistance has resulted in the closure of drop-in centers and the termination of outreach workers supporting vulnerable communities. It also noted that “critical delays” in the supply of HIV testing kits and antiretroviral drugs are affecting Ethiopia’s healthcare system.

The aid suspension includes a stop-work order on existing grants and a freeze on new foreign aid expenditures, although a waiver issued on January 28 by Secretary of State Marco Rubio allows “life-saving humanitarian assistance” to continue during the 90-day review period. AS