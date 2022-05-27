Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

Just In: Bekalu Alamirew of Alpha TV latest journalist detained by security forces

Ethiopia, News Alert, Freedom of expression
By
0 Comments
0
48 Views
Journalist Bekalu Alamirew. Picture: Screenshot/Awlo Media

Addis Abeba – Journalist Bekalu Alamirew of Alpha TV, YouTube online based independent media, is the latest journalist to have been detained by security forces, defense lawyer Tadele Gebremedihin told Addis Standard, adding Bekalu was taken between 3 and 4 PM local time today.

Bekalu’s wife, Helen Abate, also confirmed Bekalu’s detention in a phone call with Addis Standard.

The detention of Bekalu brings the number of known journalists, commentators and media practitioners detained in a week’s time to 18

According to Tadele, they went to see him at Sostegna police station in the capital Addis Abeba hoping that he could be there, but they ere told by the security at the station that they cannot provide any information until tomorrow morning.

The detention of Bekalu brings the number of known journalists, commentators and media practitioners detained in a week’s time to 18. This afternoon the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said that the detention of journalist Temesgen Desalegn, Managing Editor of the Amharic Independent weekly Feteh Magazine, and Yayesew Shimelis of formerly Ethio Forum Media, brings the total of detained journalists and media personnel to 16.

The ongoing crackdown started with the detention last week of about a dozen ournalists and media personalities in a span of three days. The arrests were made in Bahir Dar, the capital of the Amhara region, and Addis Abeba.

Since EHRC’s statement, Addis Standard reported the detention of Sabontu Ahmed, a journalist at Finfinnee Integrated Broadcasting (FIB) on Thursday 26 May.

Journalist Bekalu was one of the 12 journalists from two online media platforms: Awlo Media and Ethio Forum, who was detained in June last year. The 12 journalists were all released after several months in detention. However, Awlo Media has since shut down after police failed to return its equipment confiscated when the staff, including Bekalu, were detained. Bekalu then went on to establish Alpha TV, where he is currently working at. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Press Freedom, News
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Art and culture
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, SNNPR, Security, Politics, Africa, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Africa, Talk Business
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.