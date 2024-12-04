Harry Anagnostaras-Adams, KEFI’s Executive Chairman. Photo: Screenshot

Addis Abeba – KEFI Gold and Copper plc, a company specializing in gold and copper exploration across the Arabian-Nubian Shield, announced it was awarded “100% of the Konso Critical Metals Area exploration license in Ethiopia”, adding that the license was given by the Ethiopian Ministry of Mines to KEFI’s “wholly-owned Ethiopian subsidiary, KEFI Minerals Ethiopia Limited (KME).”

“This is the first of several opportunities we plan to pursue in Ethiopia through KME,” said Harry Anagnostaras-Adams, KEFI’s Executive Chairman. “Our regional exploration team has worked diligently to build a robust pipeline of projects, and this license positions us to capitalize on long-term trends in critical metals demand.”

According to KEFI, key details of the Konso Project, located approximately 635 kilometers southwest of Addis Abeba near Arba Minch, include the exploration license that spans 22 square kilometers, encompassing areas highlighted by global mining giant Vale’s fieldwork before its 2012 exit from Ethiopia. Its focus also includes initial efforts that will target copper and tantalum, prioritizing metals critical to electrification and technology transitions.

“The Konso Project has geological similarities to major critical metals projects in East Africa and beyond,” added Harry. “It is particularly promising for copper and tantalum, areas where our team has considerable experience in Ethiopia.”

The area was previously explored by the Ethiopian Geological Survey and Vale, whose early-stage reconnaissance identified extensive zones of copper, nickel, cobalt, and tantalum mineralization. KEFI said it plans to build on these findings with advanced exploration techniques. “Historic programs identified large zones of copper (plus nickel / cobalt / platinum group metals) and tantalum (plus lithium) now warranting follow-up exploration, focusing initially on copper and tantalum based on their long-term economic outlook,” the statement announcing the award disclosed.

“We intend to cherry-pick critical metals opportunities and establish regional alliances where warranted,” added Harry. “This aligns with KEFI’s strategy to grow our Ethiopian portfolio and leverage relationships with local and international investors.”

The company also says it is set to mobilize its regional exploration team to initiate mapping, trenching, and geophysical surveys. “We look forward to providing updates on this project and our anticipated Ethiopian Stock Exchange listing, which will unlock local funding opportunities.”

In August this year, Kefi Gold & Copper PLC has initiated the construction of essential infrastructure at its 95%-owned Tulu Kapi gold project, located 28 kilometers east of Ayra-Gulliso town in the West Wollega zone of Ethiopia’s Oromia region.

Prior to that, KEFI had secured a $320 million financial package for the high-grade Tulu Kapi project. AS