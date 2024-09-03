The discovery of the body of a two-year-old girl named Nolawit Zegeye in Gondar city yesterday, following her abduction five days prior, has elicited widespread public outrage, which has led to the deaths of two individuals (Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – The discovery of the body of a two-year-old girl named Nolawit Zegeye in Gondar city yesterday, following her abduction five days earlier, has prompted widespread public outrage.

Residents reported that two individuals were killed in Gondar city on Monday by security forces during a protest demonstration in response to the discovery of her murder.

According to reports, Nolawit was killed by her kidnappers.

On 28 August, 2024, a child was abducted from her residence in Gondar, as reported by local residents to Addis Standard.

The abductors contacted the child’s father, threatening to harm his daughter if he involved the police.

Residents of Gondar revealed that the incident was preceded by a substantial financial demand from the perpetrators.

Initially, the kidnappers demanded one million birr from the child’s parents, but this amount was later reduced to 300,000 birr after negotiations.

The child’s father, who works as a driver for a private company, and her mother, who is employed at a barbershop, paid 200,000 birr to the kidnappers while awaiting their daughter’s release.

Tragically, the child was later found murdered and abandoned in a yard.

An eyewitness, who requested anonymity for security reasons, informed Addis Standard that the child’s murder has prompted widespread public outrage.

According to the eyewitness, two individuals were killed and two others injured yesterday when “security forces” opened fire on angry protesters.

Another resident of Gondar city, who also wished to remain anonymous, reported that kidnapping and organized crime have been on the rise in the city recently.

“Five days ago, a mother and child were shot dead by kidnappers while they were sitting at home. The girl was a student at Addis Ababa University,” stated the resident.

On 02 September, 2024, the police announced the arrest of 31 individuals suspected of involvement in kidnappings in the city of Gondar, located in the Amhara region.

An investigation is currently underway, according to the police.

Deputy Commissioner Ayelgne Taklo of the Gondar Police Department reported that 64 kidnapping incidents have occurred in the city over the past few weeks, noting that “women and children are among the most affected sections of society.”

Additionally, Ayelgne confirmed that 14 security personnel, who were involved in misconduct and suspected of criminal activities, have been removed from their positions.

The kidnapping and murder of Nolawit in Gondar followed the harrowing case of seven-year-old Heaven Awot, who was sexually assaulted and killed by Getnet Bayih, a father of three and her mother’s landlord, in August of the previous year.

Public outrage was recently ignited by reports that the rapist and killer had been sentenced to 25 years in prison by a local court in the Amhara Regional State.

In a statement issued today, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) reported a concerning rise in kidnappings and abductions, particularly in the Amhara and Oromia regions, which are linked to “ongoing conflicts and the weakening of government administrative structures.”

The EHRC reported its monitoring and investigation revealed that these detentions, which have continued to escalate, are being carried out by “organized robbery groups and certain members of the government’s security forces.”

The Commission urges the federal and regional governments to intensify efforts to prevent abductions, ensure the safe release of victims, and hold perpetrators accountable.

The EHRC also calls on all parties, including armed groups, to adhere to international humanitarian law and uphold human rights principles. AS